Mohamed Salah’s agent slams ‘ridiculous and cheap’ individuals who tried to capitalize on Liverpool star’s injury

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has hit out at those who have questioned the Egyptian's commitment to his national team.

Salah has returned to Merseyside to rehabilitate a hamstring injury he sustained while at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. The Reds forward's decision to return to his club has been criticized with many arguing he has shown a lack of loyalty to The Pharoahs.

However, Issa launched a staunch defense of Salah by hitting out at his critics who have 'capitalized' on his injury. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The same individuals and ‘influencers’ who get weak in the knees when they happen to bump into Mohamed in person and beg for ‘follows’ or selfies, tried to capitalise on an unfortunate injury and questioned Mohamed’s commitment to his country. They did this looking for fame, clicks and ‘likes’."

Issa thanked those who haven't added to the speculation questioning his client's commitment:

"I want to thank those who did the honourable thing and pointed out how ridiculous and cheap that was. I took names. In both cases."

The Liverpool star's lawyer and advisor concluded by insisting the in-form attacker will soon be back in action:

"Most importantly, to the vast majority of you, who support Mohamed, my message to you is not to worry, because your global icon, the one you helped create, is already too big to be brought down by social media. No hyperventilating or foaming-in-the-mouth ‘influencer’ is going to change that."

Salah was in red-hot form for Liverpool before heading off for the African Cup of Nations. He posted 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions. The 31-year-old started the international tournament brightly before his injury, with one goal and one assist in two games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained why Mohamed Salah returned to the club

Jurgen Klopp gave his take on the situation.

Klopp gave a furious response to a BeIN Sports reporter who asked him whether the player had put his club first. The German coach said (via talkSPORT):

"I cannot be part of that discussion. So, Egypt and Liverpool have exactly the same interests, we want Mo Salah fit as quickly as possible. If he stays there and can’t do the proper treatment that will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament."

Egypt advanced to the last 16 of AFCON after finishing second in Group B. They will face DR Congo on Sunday (January 28). Salah will sit that game out but Klopp insisted he was receiving the best treatment available back at Liverpool:

"So, we bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but because we want to offer the best medical treatment, that’s all we want."

Liverpool will be eager for their protagonistic Egyptian to quickly return to full fitness amid their title challenge. Klopp's men are top of the league, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand.