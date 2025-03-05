Mohamed Salah's former coach offers advice to Liverpool star about future amid exit rumors

Mohamed Salah's former Egypt under-20 coach, Diaa El-Sayed, has offered advice on what the winger must do about his future at Liverpool. El-Sayed played a pivotal role in the former Chelsea star's football career, transforming him from a left-back to an attacking player.

Salah's contract at Anfield runs out in the summer, after which he will become a free agent. Reports have linked the 32-year-old with a move to Saudi Arabia, given he would be entering the latter half of this career.

However, El-Sayed wishes for the Egypt international to remain in Merseyside and told Sun Sport (via GOAL):

"I have known Salah since he was just a kid and I know how honest he is as a human being. He's had eight amazing years at Liverpool and his numbers are just incredible. Of course I want him to stay at Liverpool. We in Egypt would love him to stay beyond this summer."

Reds fans are likely to want Salah to stay with them, given his incredible performances this season. Overall, the winger has made 39 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 30 goals and 22 assists.

His stellar performances have already had social media discussing a potential Ballon d'Or winning season. Salah has already won top honors with his current club, claiming the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League trophies once each.

Alan Shearer urges Liverpool to extend Mohamed Salah's contract

Premier League legend Alan Shearer says he'd be amazed if Liverpool did not manage to hold on to Mohamed Salah at least for a year or two longer. He told Betfair (via Mirror):

"I think without a doubt that this is the best version of Mo Salah we've seen. I said earlier in the season that we should see what happens in terms of a 1% drop in his levels due to his contract situation; but that hasn't happened, on the contrary he seems to be getting even better and stronger as the season goes on."

"There's still no word on his contract situation, but I'd be amazed if Liverpool don't sort something out to keep him at least for another year or two."

If this is to be Salah's final season at Anfield, he's likely to finish it with a Premier League title. The Reds are atop the English top-flight standings, 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

They're also set for UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 action. The first of their two meetings against Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 5.

