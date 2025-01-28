Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk among 9 Liverpool stars absent from squad to face PSV in UCL clash

Liverpool have opted to name a well-rotated squad for their final UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The Reds have submitted a 21-man list that sees most of their top players miss the trip to the Netherlands.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz have all been left out. The Reds have already clinched a direct qualification to the knockout stages by guaranteeing a finish in the top eight. Hence, Arne Slot is now set to hand starts to some of the squad's lesser-used players.

Youngsters Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni, and James McConnell could all make appearances as Liverpool prepare to face Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League. It has been a sensational first season for Slot as the Merseysiders lead both the Premier League and the Champions League. Despite a healthy six-point lead at the top and a game in hand in the league, the side has opted to rest their biggest stars for the midweek clash.

Jamie Carragher points to Premier League star as possible replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mbuemo has excelled for Brentford.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggested that Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo could replace Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian leave the club. The pundit claimed that his similarity to the 32-year-old made him a huge fan of the Cameroon international.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they're ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit, 'What do they know that we missed?'"

"You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They're ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he's certainly one of them. I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill?

"He [Mbeumo] is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at. The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. (I'm a) Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend."

Salah's contract situation with the club continues to fester with the two sides yet to reach an agreement. The right winger is set to become a free agent in the summer, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Salah has been a key presence behind the Reds' fantastic 2024-25 campaign. With 23 goals and 17 assists in 32 games he has been a driving force for Arne Slot in his first year managing the club.

