Moises Caicedo explains why he joined Chelsea despite interest from Liverpool in the summer transfer window

Moises Caicedo has explained why he chose to join Chelsea despite strong interest from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Both the Premier League giants were heavily interested in a move for the Ecuadorian midfielder. However, Caicedo eventually decided to join the Stamford Bridge club, who shelled out a British record £115 million transfer fee.

Caicedo has now revealed that he was talking to the Blues first and it was impossible for him to not join the team. While Liverpool were also interested, the cunclusion fas foregone. Caicedo told Sky Sports:

"I chose Chelsea because I was talking with them first and then it was impossible not to choose them. They were with me, supporting me because in the summer I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton."

He added:

"They were with me. In the last moment, Liverpool called me but it was late. It was too late, you know? I wanted to play for Chelsea and the people that worked here were with me through every moment and it was tough to say no to Chelsea."

Caicedo further stated:

"It's Chelsea, you know. At Chelsea, you always have to win every game and if you don't, you'll feel the pressure. I've only been here for four months, everything is new for me and I think it's about time. It'll take time because I know my quality, I know my teampmates and it'll be our time."

Since his summer switch to Stamford Bridge, 22-year-old Caicedo has made 17 appearances across competitions for the Blues. Mauricio Pochettino's team are currently 12th in the Premier League with 19 points from 16 matches.

Glen Johnson blames Liverpool for Moises Caicedo's price tag at Chelsea

Moises Caicedo joined the Blues for a British record transfer fee. While Caicedo proved his mettle when playing for Brighton, many have questioned the astronomical sum that the Stamford Bridge side paid for him.

Glen Johnson has now also questioned the same, stating that while Caicedo is a good player, he is yet to justify the massive price tag. He said (via TeamTalk):

“What I think Liverpool have done there is cost Chelsea a hell of a lot more money and I don’t think he’s living up to that hype. He’s a good player. Was he worth the price tag? Probably not."

Johnson added:

“Brighton only had one chance to sell him, so they obviously tried to ride that hype to get as much money as they possibly could for him, but for me, he’s not living up to that hype. I would still say he’s a good signing, but not for that price.”

Caicedo penned a deal until 2031 with the Blues. Since joining the club in the summer, Caicedo has so far started 13 games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.