  • Moises Caicedo shares message after scoring in his 100th Chelsea appearance to help Blues secure 5-1 win vs West Ham

Moises Caicedo shares message after scoring in his 100th Chelsea appearance to help Blues secure 5-1 win vs West Ham

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Aug 23, 2025 06:44 GMT
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - Source: Getty

Moises Caicedo marked his 100th Chelsea appearance in style, scoring to inspire his team to a commanding 5-1 win against West Ham on Friday night. It was the Blues’ first Premier League win of the 2025/26 season as they came from a goal behind to go to the top of the table.

Lucas Paqueta had given West Ham an unlikely lead just six minutes in, but Enzo Maresca’s men showed their class as they replied with three goals before the end of the first 45 minutes. Caicedo scored Chelsea’s fourth in the 59th minute with an instinctive volley after Hammers goalkeeper Mads Hermansen flapped at an Enzo Fernandez corner.

Besides getting on the scoresheet, Caicedo also produced an outstanding performance on the night. He was a stalwart in midfield, winning three tackles, made a crucial interception to prevent a West Ham goal at 5-1 and received a match rating of 8.4 as per Sofascore.

After the match, the Ecuadorian took to Instagram to share his joy and gratitude with fans and teammates. He posted a heartfelt message that read:

“Special win and special goal in my 💯 match with this shirt. Thank you God for everything 🙏🏽🥹♥️”
Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 and coincidentally made his debut for the Blues in an away game against West Ham in 2023.

Since making his debut, he has always been an ever-present figure for the west London club. He was the only Blues player to start all 38 PL matches last season. While yesterday’s match was Caicedo’s 100th appearance across competitions, it was his 75th league appearance for Chelsea.

What Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said after 5-1 win over West Ham

Enzo Maresca was delighted with his team’s performance after they put West Ham to the sword at London Stadium. The Blues dominated their London rivals for a huge chunk of the game. Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Maresca said:

"Very happy for today, also very happy last week. I thought the performance was good, we didn't score then but tonight we scored five."
Cole Palmer was excluded from the starting XI after sustaining an injury in the warm-up. Maresca said of the 23-year-old:

"In the last four or five days he was not 100%. In the warm-up he felt something and we didn't want to take any risk to get worse."

On Estevao Willian, who replaced Palmer, the Italian said:

"He needs to adapt, he needs to make many mistakes to understand how the Premier League is different to in Brazil. We conceded after he did the flick, he needs to understand but he is a fantastic player."

Chelsea will next be in action against Fulham on August 30.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

