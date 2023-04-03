“Monday surprise” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off gifts as she pampers kids 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off the gifts she received from the Portuguese superstar for the kids.

She posted a photo of the gifts on her Instagram story, writing:

"Monday surprise for my 5 suns."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez live in Saudi Arabia since the Portuguese's move to Al-Nassr. Speaking from the Saudi Arabian capital, Rodriguez recently said (via AS):

"It is a wonderful country. It is very safe, very familiar, and they take great care of the women and their children. The people are very thoughtful and affectionate. A friend of mine did not have water in a hotel and decided to go to a booth. A man gave it to her paid. They are very thoughtful and generous people."

How did Georgina Rodriguez meet Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met each other in Madrid during the Portuguese superstar's stint at Real Madrid.

While the consensus notion is that the pair met while Ronaldo visited a Gucci store, Rodriguez's former colleague recently outlined how they actually met. He said on his TikTok channel:

“I was working with Georgina Rodríguez at Gucci, about two months before she became a celebrity. We met several times working in the store; she was in the women's section, and I was in the men's section."

He added:

"I had already seen Cristiano several times in the store before they met, and the truth is that there are many intrigues that were discussed, Georgina has told it, when Cristiano met, she entered the Gucci store with some friends and her son, and she just walked out the door, but that was not the case."

He continued:

"When Cristiano entered the Gucci store, we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall guy and only those in charge of the store serve those types of customers. They didn't speak, but after a few weeks, they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little better."

Ronaldo was on fire during the recent international break, scoring four goals in two games in the Euro 2024 qualfiers for Portugal.

Poll : 0 votes