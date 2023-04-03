“That was not the case” – Ex-Gucci employee who worked with Georgina Rodriguez claims to reveal truth about how Cristiano Ronaldo met his partner

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been trending on social media lately after her Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina' was released.

Rodriguez has previously claimed that she met Ronaldo while working at a Gucci store in Madrid. The Portuguese forward used to ply his trade for Real Madrid at that point in time.

However, Pablo Bone, who used to work at the same Gucci store as Rodriguez, recently claimed via TikTok that the story of the couple's first meeting is untrue.

“I was working with Georgina Rodríguez at Gucci, about two months before she became a celebrity. We met several times working in the store, she was in the women's section and I was in the men's section," Bone said (via Minuto En Cancha).

Bone added that when Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Gucci store, he was attended by the store manager.

"I had already seen Cristiano several times in the store before they met and the truth is that there are many intrigues that were discussed, Georgina has told it, when Cristiano met, she entered the Gucci store with some friends and her son and she just walked out the door, but that was not the case," he claimed.

According to Pablo Bone, Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez later at a party where they got to know each other better.

"When Cristiano entered the Gucci store we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall guy and only those in charge of the store serve those types of customers. They didn't speak, but after a few weeks they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little better," Bone added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently shared adorable images with their daughters

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media to post adorable images of themselves with their daughters.

While Rodriguez posted a photo on her Instagram alongside Bella, captioning it as "My Life," Ronaldo posted an adorable snap on his Instagram story alongside Alana Martina.

The pair have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, since Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes