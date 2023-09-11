"Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war" - Paul Pogba opens up on mental trauma amid extortion case with brother

Paul Pogba has claimed that he was close to quitting football due to the extortion case with his brother.

Mathias Pogba, Paul's brother, along with a few others, were accused of blackmailing the former Manchester United footballer. They were eventually arrested for trying to extort £11 million from the Juventus star.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the midfielder said that he thought of moving on from the game and leading a normal life. He also admitted that the case took a toll on his mental health.

"Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war. Sometimes I thought: 'I don't want money anymore, I don't want to play football anymore. I want to be with normal people, so they will love me for who I am, not for the fame or the money.' Sometimes it's hard. I want to make them eat their words, I want to show them that I'm not weak. They can speak badly of me, but I won't give up never," he said.

This is not the first time Pogba has spoken about the issue in public. Earlier in April this year, the footballer told L'Equipe that he was unable to focus on his game. He said:

"I kept all of this to myself for a long time and then I revealed it. This case has had a big impact on my body, especially on my injuries. I've spoken about it with the French national team manager."

Paul Pogba was accused of witchcraft by his bother Mathias Pogba

Mathias Pogba released a video on social media, claiming his brother, Paul, was using witchcraft against footballers, including Kylian Mbappe. He claimed that he had proof that the midfielder used it in Manchester United's UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mathias was arrested last year in September before getting released from prison in December. The 32-year-old was initially denied bail in September.

The hearing concerning the extortion case is set for later this week, on September 15. Paul Pogba has been invited to be a part of the hearing.