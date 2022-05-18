"Money comes first" - Micah Richards explains why Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard could prefer Manchester City title win despite Liverpool connection

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has provided an interesting explanation as to why Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would prefer to have City win the title on the final day.

After their 2-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday, the Reds have cut the gap at the top of the table to just one point, setting up a grandstand finale for the last matchday

The Sky Blues have destiny firmly in their hands and need a win over Aston Villa at home on Sunday to clinch their fourth league title in five years.

However, Villa have a unique motivation to beat City given their manager Gerrard is a Liverpool legend, with former Reds Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings also in the squad.

B/R Football @brfootball The Premier League title will be decided on the final matchday.



Liverpool will hope for help from old friends at Aston Villa who play City 🤞 The Premier League title will be decided on the final matchday.Liverpool will hope for help from old friends at Aston Villa who play City 🤞 https://t.co/DHmd5r7fgz

All three now have a chance to do their former side a huge favor by causing an upset, with Jurgen Klopp's side expected to roll over a free-falling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Richards, however, believes Aston Villa have a clause in Jack Grealish's contract, according to which they will benefit from City winning the Premier League. Villa will reportedly earn a bonus of £15 million if their ex-forward, who jumped ship last year for a British transfer record of £100 million, wins the Premier League.

Hinting that Gerrard's team could put their financial desires above the chance to have a say in one of the greatest title races, Richards told talkSPORT (via Anfield Central):

“Steven Gerrard would like to win the league for Liverpool on Sunday but Villa has a clause in [the] Jack Grealish deal that could land them an extra £15 million if City wins the league and in this business, money comes first.”

Manchester City host Aston Villa on the final matchday of the season on May 22.

Liverpool have a big ask from Villa

With top-flight status already secured, Villa have nothing on the line here, but could etch their names in history by turning the title race around. A draw would be enough to hand it over to the Reds, provided the Reds defeat an out-of-form Wolves at Anfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday 🏆 https://t.co/Yuqts37GVt

Villa have now lost eight consecutive matches against City. It will take a special performance from them to scupper their title charge.

