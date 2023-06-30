“Money destroys everything”, “Ronaldo started this” – Fans express concern as Brazil international completes Saudi Pro League transfer

Football fans around the world expressed worry as former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino completed a move to the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned as the catalyst of the movement that has seen multiple top-level European players join Saudi outfits.

Firmino is set to sign a deal with Al-Ahli. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old, whose contract with Liverpool expired this summer, will sign a three-year deal and is set to join former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy there.

Supporters were concerned that the Saudi Arabian league has been able to make extravagant offers to players to convince them to join. Here are some fan reactions from Instagram:

"Never Forget @cristiano started all this 🐐"

"Why.... Ban Saudi Football. Football will be destroyed because of Saudis."

"Saudi League destroys Football💔"

"Money is everything 💯"

"But i believe Bobby still has much to offer in Europe he can go to Saudi after 35 pls Bobby don't sign the deal now🙏 he can still add another UCL trophy to his name."

"Ronaldo was correct, saudi league will be in top 5 of the world one day."

Alongside Firmino and Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League will now become home to the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Marcelo Brozovic.

Premier League star's deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in jeopardy

Hakim Ziyech's move is in danger of breaking down.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr is in doubt over medical issues. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Cristiano Ronaldo's team have expressed concern over a reported knee injury for the Moroccan star.

The knee issue arose in the January transfer window when Ziyech was close to a move to PSG. The Ligue 1 side were conducting a medical for the 30-year-old when they came across his knee injury. However, they still decided to pursue a loan move for him, which eventually broke down after Chelsea committed an administrative error.

Despite great performances for his national side in the World Cup, Ziyech failed to make an impact with the Blues this season. He is said to be keen on a move elsewhere and joining Ronaldo at Al-Nassr was expected to be a fresh start for the player.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 on a £37 million deal. He was largely out of favor this season, especially due to the Blues having a bloated squad of over 30 players. This season he made just 24 appearances for the side, bagging three assists. He has made 107 appearances overall, scoring 14 goals and 13 assists.

