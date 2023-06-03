"Money really talks", "Champions whether you like it or not" - Twitter erupts as Manchester City lift FA Cup after 2-1 win over Manchester United

Manchester City moved one step closer to becoming treble winners by beating neighbors Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final today (June 3).

The first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final truly lived up to its billing from the get-go. It took City just 13 seconds to strike first, and it was a moment of magic from Ilkay Gundogan.

The German may be off in the summer, but he is cementing himself as a Cityzen icon. The ball dropped to the midfielder from 20 yards out, and he lashed at it on the half-volley. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could only watch on as it flew into the back of the net. It was the fastest goal in FA Cup final history and are up there with the very best.

Manchester City were relentless early on, playing with the same attacking intent that destroyed Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League. They were close to scoring a second in just the fourth minute when De Bruyne whipped a perfect free kick into the United box. Rodri got his head to the ball and it flicked just off the side netting. Pep Guardiola's side smelt blood while Erik ten Hag's men looked shellshocked.

The FA Cup final became tense in the 30th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka's header flicked off the arm of Jack Grealish. Referee Paul Tierney was advised to look at the incident on his pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot. It was a contentious decision given how close the City attacker was to the right-back.

However, Bruno Fernandes stepped up in the 33rd minute and made no mistake sending Ortega the wrong way and clinching a vital equalizer. Guardiola looked dumbfounded at the award of the spot kick but Ten Hag's men were back in the game.

Manchester City thought it was their turn to be awarded a penalty in the 39th minute when Fred appeared to clip De Bruyne in the United box. VAR took a look at the incident but no spot-kick was awarded much to the anger of the Blue side of Manchester.

Raphael Varane had a golden opportunity to put Manchester United 2-1 up in the 42nd minute. Christian Eriksen's corner was helped on by Casemiro and fell to the French defender. He lashed at his shot with the ball sailing wide but he really should have done better.

Manchester City came out with intent in the second half and retook the lead in the 51st minute through the man of the moment Gundogan. The German sat on the edge of the box as De Bruyne lifted a free kick into his path. He drilled home a left-footed effort to send the City supporters into hysteria.

De Gea made a smart save in the 61st minute to deny De Bruyne. It was Guardiola's men who were dominant after retaking the lead. Rashford then smashed a superb effort just over Ortega's goal seven minutes later.

Alejandro Garnacho was bright after coming on and he tried his luck at goal in the 72nd minute. However, his attempt just trickled past the post but it was a sign of life from Manchester United. Scott McTominay went desperately close to scoring an equalizer in the 90+1st minute when his header was denied at point-blank range by Ortega.

But it was Manchester City's day and they secured a famous win and clinched the FA Cup for the seventh time in their history. It's two down one to go for Guardiola's City as they are now just one more win away from winning a treble. They meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

One fan thinks the Cityzens' financial banking paid dividends:

"Can’t believe no one knew Manchester City years ago money really talks they about to win the treble."

Another fan was had a message for City's rivals:

"Manchester City are the new FA CUP champions whether you like it or not."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a frenetic FA Cup final that went to the Blue side of Manchester at Wembley:

Average Striker @AverageStriker Gundogan 20 seconds after shaking De Gea's hand Gundogan 20 seconds after shaking De Gea's hand https://t.co/c1XzOck6wG

george @StokeyyG2 FUCK OFF IS IT 1-0 ALREADY HAHAHAH FUCK OFF IS IT 1-0 ALREADY HAHAHAH

Trey @UTDTrey We didn’t even give people enough time to turn on the game before we conceded, bullshit man We didn’t even give people enough time to turn on the game before we conceded, bullshit man

433 @433 THE FASTEST EVER GOAL IN THE FA CUP FINAL THE FASTEST EVER GOAL IN THE FA CUP FINAL❗️ 😱🏆 https://t.co/UWQ75GiXIt

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Gundogan & Grealish celebrating the quickest goal in FA CUP FINAL history! 📸 - Gundogan & Grealish celebrating the quickest goal in FA CUP FINAL history! https://t.co/keuFDGEt0w

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



◉ Juan Mata vs. Palace

◉ Bruno Fernandes vs. Man City



The two number 8's.



#FACupFinal Manchester United's last two FA Cup final goals in normal time:◉ Juan Mata vs. Palace◉ Bruno Fernandes vs. Man CityThe two number 8's. Manchester United's last two FA Cup final goals in normal time:◉ Juan Mata vs. Palace◉ Bruno Fernandes vs. Man CityThe two number 8's. #FACupFinal https://t.co/MOw3HMfGuV

James B @JamesB_afc Yeah that’s NEVER a pen what on earth Yeah that’s NEVER a pen what on earth

. @utdcynical This game is dripping in corruption, hopefully it doesn’t go against us This game is dripping in corruption, hopefully it doesn’t go against us

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Jack Grealish hands move towards the ball in the exact same way Luke Shaw did vs Brighton. 100% penalty! Jack Grealish hands move towards the ball in the exact same way Luke Shaw did vs Brighton. 100% penalty!

. @utdcynical That penalty was similar to Shaw vs. Brighton. Every rival fan was saying that was one, so why isn’t the Grealish handball one? That penalty was similar to Shaw vs. Brighton. Every rival fan was saying that was one, so why isn’t the Grealish handball one?

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



2017-18: 16 goals, 18 assists

2018-19: 32 goals, 18 assists

2019-20: 27 goals, 22 assists

2020-21: 28 goals, 17 assists

2021-22: 10 goals, 14 assists

2022-23: 14 goals, 15 assists Bruno Fernandes stats in the last six seasons2017-18: 16 goals, 18 assists2018-19: 32 goals, 18 assists2019-20: 27 goals, 22 assists2020-21: 28 goals, 17 assists2021-22: 10 goals, 14 assists2022-23: 14 goals, 15 assists Bruno Fernandes stats in the last six seasons 🔴✨ #MUFC2017-18: 16 goals, 18 assists2018-19: 32 goals, 18 assists2019-20: 27 goals, 22 assists2020-21: 28 goals, 17 assists2021-22: 10 goals, 14 assists2022-23: 14 goals, 15 assists https://t.co/Dye4mWpyQf

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Gundogan might actually be one of the most clutch players in the world, this guy shows up every time it matters the most Gundogan might actually be one of the most clutch players in the world, this guy shows up every time it matters the most 😭😭 https://t.co/jhtQoREjrt

ManUtdMindset @ManUtdMindset Erik Ten Hag coached a 1-0 win, team let him down Erik Ten Hag coached a 1-0 win, team let him down

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 DDG is a big problem for Man United, is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker 🤷‍♂️ DDG is a big problem for Man United, is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker 🤷‍♂️

miss orginal @msmasila Can’t believe no one knew Manchester City years ago money really talks they about to win the treble 🥺🥺 Can’t believe no one knew Manchester City years ago money really talks they about to win the treble 🥺🥺😭

Anil ❤️ @Gtam11 Congrats Manchester City, the treble is yours to lose now. Congrats Manchester City, the treble is yours to lose now.

#Mbappe2023 🇶🇦 @SheSaidNumber29 Get Qatar in. It's the only way to compete with Manchester City. Get Qatar in. It's the only way to compete with Manchester City.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Sancho against Man City in the FA Cup final



Sancho against Man City in the FA Cup finalhttps://t.co/D554ppfEDz

WelBeast @WelBeast The most beautiful thing about City winning the FA cup today is that after Manchester United twerked for Manchester City all season, City have beaten them in a Cup final on the way to securing the treble. The most beautiful thing about City winning the FA cup today is that after Manchester United twerked for Manchester City all season, City have beaten them in a Cup final on the way to securing the treble.

Omwamba 🇰🇪 @ommwambaKE Manchester City are the new FA CUP champions whether you like it or not Manchester City are the new FA CUP champions whether you like it or not

Graeme Souness claimed no Manchester United player gets into Manchester City's team ahead of FA Cup final

Many were putting together their joint Manchester United and Manchester City starting lineups ahead of today's FA Cup final. However, Graeme Souness didn't have much issue doing so.

The Liverpool legend claimed that not a single Red Devils player would manage to get into Guardiola's side. He told the Daily Mail:

"I am not saying this for any other reason than I believe it to be true — not a single Manchester United player would get into Manchester City’s starting XI right now. In fact, I will go further, I believe every one of City’s substitutes at Wembley today would strengthen United’s team."

Ten Hag is in the midst of rebuilding his Manchester United side. They boast the likes of Rashford, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. Yet, Souness doesn't think his squad is good enough to break into City's.

