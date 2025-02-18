“Money they spent on him by the way is almost obscene” - Martin Keown singles out Manchester United star for criticism amid struggles at Old Trafford

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has slammed Manchester United for signing Matthijs de Ligt last summer. The pundit hit out at Ruben Amorim for his management of the player as well.

Ad

The Red Devils have endured one of their worst-ever campaigns in the Premier League this season. Despite sacking Erik ten Hag in November, they have failed to turn things around under Amorim's leadership.

Manchester United are currently 15th in the league table, 15 points adrift of the top four. They have won just eight of their 25 league fixtures so far this term. The Red Devils secured De Ligt's services from Bayern Munich last summer for a reported £42 million including add-ons.

Ad

Trending

And Keown cannot believe the club spent that sum on a center-half who is struggling to perform at Old Trafford amidst their dismal form this season. Speaking on talkSPORT, the Arsenal icon said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Look at De Ligt, the amount of money they spent on him by the way is almost obscene for a centre half. There's times he can clear the ball and he puts it out for a corner. He just creates issues for the team. Ruben Amorim needs to empower him with confidence, I'm not seeing any of that with him."

Ad

De Ligt has registered 32 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal.

Manchester United legend says De Ligt is 'getting worse as he gets older'

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has echoed Keown's claims regarding De Ligt. He insists that the 25-year-old center-back's prowess on the pitch seems to be on the decline as he gets older.

Ad

Scholes pointed out De Ligt's downturn in form ever since leaving Ajax, where he was a part of the Dutch side's stellar Champions League run to the semi-finals in 2019. Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

"He was brilliant at Ajax, he seems to be getting worse as he gets older. Bayern Munich, Juventus, they've let him go for some reason."

Ad

Scholes then hit out at his former club for their overall campaign this season, insisting that they cannot win the Premier League with the likes of De Ligt and Leny Yoro as their starting center-backs

He added:

"Where are your ambitions? I'm talking about getting a team to win the Premier League. Are you going to win the Premier League with De Ligt and (Leny) Yoro as your centre halves?"

United will next face Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 22).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback