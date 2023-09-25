"Monster when he's fit," "Talented but made of glass" – Liverpool fans react as ex-midfielder produces stunning performance for new club

Liverpool fans have offered their wishes to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the ex-Reds midfielder produced a spectacular performance for his new club Besiktas on Sunday (September 24).

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 30, was released at the end of his Reds contract earlier this June. He spent around six weeks as a free agent in the market before joining the Turkish Super Lig giants on a three-year deal.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder, the ex-Arsenal player helped Besiktas register their third league victory of the 2023-24 season on Sunday. He scored his first goal for his new club in a 2-1 home win over Kayserispor before being subbed off in the 73rd minute.

Following the Englishman's recent outing, Liverpool fans took to X to share their thoughts. Here are some:

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal for close to £35 million in 2017, struggled to shine on a regular basis due to a host of injuries during his time at Anfield. He helped Jurgen Klopp's side lift six trophies, making 146 appearances across competitions.

After a fine start to his Reds career in the 2017-18 campaign, Oxlade-Chamberlain succumbed to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May 2018. He failed to reach his usual standards after the aforesaid injury, picking up hamstring, knee and ankle injuries afterwards.

So far, the midfielder has made six overall appearances for Besiktas.

Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai relishing fine start to new chapter at Anfield

Speaking recently to club media, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai opened up on his dream of representing the Reds. He elaborated:

"I worked a lot to become a Liverpool player. It was a dream. But I think for every footballer it's a dream, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. And also the fans, the club, the history and that you can play with these legends and players, it's a pleasure to be here. I want to achieve a lot and not only this but the next couple of years as well."

When asked about plying his trade at Anfield, Szoboszlai responded:

"It's really nice. It's even better than I was thinking at first. As I said, I want to play as many times as I can. I'm enjoying, the [fans] are enjoying and [if] everybody is enjoying then I'm really happy."

Szoboszlai, 22, arrived for £60 million from RB Leipzig as a part of the Merseyside club's midfield rebuild earlier this July. He has started six of his seven appearances so far, contributing one goal along the way.

Apart from the Hungarian, the Reds also roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a joint sum of around £85 million ahead of the 2023-24 season. They also have Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic as other midfield options.