Months after forcing Trevoh Chalobah out of Chelsea, Enzo Maresca delivers verdict on him following man of the match display on return against Wolves

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has spoken up about the performance of returning academy star Trevoh Chalobah in the game against Wolves. The Blues claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over their opponents, with the center-back claiming the Man of the Match award.

Chelsea dipped into their deep squad when injuries left Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile unavailable, quickly recalling Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old was only too happy to return to the club and made his season debut in the game against Wolves with Levi Colwill also out.

Speaking with the press after the game, Blues boss Maresca praised the center-back for a quality showing in the game. He pointed out the qualities of the defender, stating that these qualities were the reason for their decision to recall him from his loan move.

"Absolutely, he was very good. I said already that the reason he is back is because we are sure that he is going to help us and tonight he showed exactly that he is capable to do it. First of all he's a strong defender, he's quick, he can defend behind, he can defend forward. He is aggressive. But we already knew so this is the reason why we call him back."

Chalobah was denied a goal on his return by Noni Madueke, who headed home his attempt on goal from just a yard out. The former England youth international had a 96% pass accuracy, creating two big chances and attempting two shots. He won 75% of his duels, made seven clearances, and had three interceptions.

The defender was frozen out of the Chelsea squad before Enzo Maresca's reign started and left out of the season for pre-season. He played 14 times on loan at Crystal Palace before returning to Stamford Bridge to finish the season.

Chelsea end barren run with win over Wolves

Chelsea ended their run of five games without a win by defeating Wolves 3-1 in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge. The Blues picked up the win to move back above Manchester City and Newcastle United into fourth place.

The Blues were without Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, and Romeo Lavia due to injury, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Trevoh Chalobah, and Reece James starting. They took the lead in the 24th minute when Tosin Adarabioyo finished calmly from inside the box.

Chelsea were pegged back on the stroke of halftime as Robert Sanchez made a mess of a routine corner claim, allowing Matt Doherty to prod home from close range. The Blues regained their lead in the 60th minute when Marc Cucurella ghosted into the box to score a fine goal, his second in the league this season.

The Blues sealed their win when a Chalobah effort was helped over the line by Noni Madueke in the 65th minute. They picked up a first win since December 15th, leaving them four points behind Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in third and second, respectively.

