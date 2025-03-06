Months after getting mocked by Cristiano Ronaldo, ex-Real Madrid star claims he had 'better technique' than Portugal captain

Months after being mocked by former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael van der Vaart claimed he was better than the Portuguese legend at first touch and passing. The Dutch star played 1123 minutes across 21 games with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but never combined with him for a goal.

Ad

In December 2024, Rafael van der Vaart said the superstar forward was 'selfish' at the Spanish club, leading Ronaldo to make a mocking comment on Instagram, writing (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Who is that guy?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking again about his time with the forward on talkSPORT, van der Vaart reflected on how the Portuguese captain's determination remains legendary. However, he claimed (via GOAL):

"Of course, I have to mention Cristiano Ronaldo because I spent a year playing with him at Real Madrid. Absolutely, because if you ask me who had the better technique, me or Ronaldo, I would say myself in terms of first touch and passing. But he was so fit and so focused on scoring goals and winning things. I just went on the pitch and when it was 3-3 or 4-4, I preferred that to a 1-0 win. His way of thinking is the biggest difference.”

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid and left the club as the record goal scorer, with 450 goals in 438 games for the European giants. The Portuguese legend is enjoying a fine campaign at 40, bagging 25 goals and four assists in 30 appearances for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to play for Real Madrid, one of the most illustrious football clubs on the planet. The Portuguese captain's arrival at the club was one of the best pieces of business in 21st-century football, returning a profit nine years after a world record fee and bagging more goals than appearances for Los Blancos.

Ad

Ronaldo joined the Madrid-based club from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for €94 million. In 438 games, he scored 450 times and provided 131 assists, helping the side win four UEFA Champions Leagues, two Copa del Reys, and two LaLiga crowns, among others.

The Portuguese icon won three European Golden Boots and four Ballon d'Or awards at the club before moving to Juventus in 2018 for a reported €117 million fee. He remains a legend at the club, and the 40-year-old continues playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback