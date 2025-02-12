Months after rejecting reported €250 million bid for Lamine Yamal, Barcelona director Deco details stance on player's future

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that Lamine Yamal is a key player for the club and that the youngster isn't for sale. He added that while the club has received offers for Yamal recently, there's reportedly no amount that would convince Barca to sell him.

Yamal has grown to be a regular at the Camp Nou, and his presence has transformed Barca's attack. In an interview with TV3, Deco spoke about the Spaniard's future (via Barca Blaugranes):

“There are key players, and he is one. There is no discussion. There is no price. There have been no offers because we didn’t even want to talk about it. He will probably be at Barça for many years, like Pedri and Gavi. No matter how well things go, they will end up here.

He added:

“Lamine Yamal is one of the special ones. He not only has talent. He also has a different mental capacity. The club has to do its homework and he will be here for many years.”

Barca Blaugranes had previously reported that the Blaugrana received a €250 million offer from France for Yamal. The report added that Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly the club that tabled the offer for the Spaniard, which was rejected.

Yamal has been outstanding in attack for the Blaugrana this season. In 31 appearances across competitions, he has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists. While his contract at the Camp Nou expires in June 2026, the youngster is expected to sign a fresh long-term deal at Barcelona.

How has Pedri Gonzalez performed in midfield for Barcelona this season?

Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The Spaniard has arguably been the Blaugrana's most outstanding player in midfield this season. Best known for his creativity and passing ability Pedri is a key player for Hansi Flick in midfield.

In 35 appearances, the Spaniard has scored four goals and registered six assists. Given his impressive performance, he remains a key player for Barcelona for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana will take on Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga game on Monday (February 17).

