“Mopping floors while TAA is wearing 8 for England” - Fans troll Reece James as he walks runway for luxury brand Nahmias

Fans have taken to social media to troll Reece James after pictures of the footballer walking the runway for luxury brand Nahmias trended online. The Chelsea captain has not had the best season, as he has suffered from injuries and spent the vast majority of the campaign without playing football.

James played just 10 Premier League games, providing two assists and notably getting a red card in his final game of the season. He spent the early part of the season dealing with a hamstring injury, while surgery kept him out for about six months.

His injury problems have kept him from joining up with the England squad, with Gareth Southgate opting for players like Ezri Konsa, who played 35 league games, instead.

With James free from any football duties this summer, he notably took to the runway for Nahmias, leading to reactions from fans on X:

"Reece James mopping floors while Trent Alexander Arnold is wearing No.8 for England at the Euros," one fan said.

"What have I just seen 😭😭😭😭" another fan was shocked.

"These side missions man, wait till he drops a stinker next season 😭" a fan laughed.

"The meme potential 💔💔" another added.

"The “Best rb itw” is here modeling as a janitor 😭" another mocked.

"He got injured walking back to the back stage," a fan trolled.

"Did he get injured?" asked another.

"Oiii your agemates are going Euros and you’re modelling as a janitor 😭😭😭" a fan laughed.

"Lol. When his mates are in the euros. He decided to go model as a cleaner," another added.

Other fans added:

Reece James set for Chelsea pre-season

Reece James is now making preparations for pre-season with Chelsea, following a campaign that saw him spend months at a stretch on the sidelines. The right-back has had consistent fitness concerns, dealing with recurring hamstring injuries since the 2021-22 season.

Now, though, he will be looking to return in full swing and full fitness with the pre-season. The Blues have six fixtures taking place in the USA, where they will face clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City amongst others. The club captain will also be looking forward to working with new head coach Enzo Maresca.

The former Leicester City manager was hired by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy after his impressive season leading the Foxes back to the Premier League. Maresca will be hoping he can improve on Mauricio Pochettino's season, as the Argentine manager helped Chelsea return to Europe and finish sixth on the table.