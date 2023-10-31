"Morata is offside again", "Best hype man" - Video of Alvaro Morata celebrating Paulo Dybala and his partner's engagement goes viral, fans react

Fans online have hilariously reacted to a viral video in which Alvaro Morata can be seen hyping Paulo Dybala as he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, at the Trevi fountain in Rome.

The AS Roma forward got on one knee to propose to the Argentine model on October 31 (Tuesday) in Rome. The special moment between Dybala and Sabatini was witnessed by Atletico Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata.

The former Juventus attacker can be seen celebrating and hyping up the Argentine forward in the background. The video was initially uploaded by Leandro Paredes on his Instagram story. He plays alongside Paulo Dybala for Roma as well as Argentina.

Leandro Paredes' Instagram story

As the video went viral on the internet, football fans congratulated Dybala and Sabatini on their engagement. There were also hilarious reactions to Morata's ecstatic response at Dybala's gesture.

"Morata is offside again," a fan commented.

"Morata is the best hype man ever," another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Oriana Sabatini was also present in the stands when Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.

Dybala and Sabatini confirmed the news about their engagement via their respective social media accounts.

When did Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini start dating?

According to the Sun, Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini met for the first time in 2017 at an Ariana Grande concert. However, they confirmed their relationship by uploading a selfie together on social media after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In July 2023, the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary together. Sabatini took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the Argentine football star. She captioned the post:

"5 years of falling in love with you a little more every day; how happy I am to have found each other in this life. I love you with all my soul @paulodybala"

Sabatini is a model, singer, songwriter, and a social media influencer. She has more than six million followers on her Instagram account, where she regularly posts updates about her life.