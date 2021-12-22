"More loyal to their agent than to the shirt" - Juventus CEO sends emphatic message to contract rebels Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala 

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has made a bold claim, saying players are more attached to their respective agents than the team they play for. These comments are in regards to Matthijs de Ligt's and Paulo Dybala's contract issues.

Arrivabene stated that players always talk about being attached to their clubs but it is always difficult to prove it. The Juventus CEO is not happy with how players are showing more loyalty to their agents.

Speaking to DAZN (via Football Italia), Maurizio Arrivabene said:

“Nowadays, many players have more loyalty to their agents than they do to the club shirt. Dybala is the Juventus Number 10 and De Ligt is a great defender. They have to do their jobs, we do ours. But there is a good rapport. It’s very easy to talk about how much you care for the club colours, but you need to prove it on the pitch. And we want them to prove it.”

Maurizio Arrivabene revealed that Pualo Dybala has had a lot of problems lately but is vital for Juventus this season. The former Scuderia Ferrari team principal is also pleased with De Ligt's performances and has vowed to talk to the players about their futures. Arrivabene added:

“Dybala had a lot of problems lately, but when he did play, he did well. He is an important player for Juventus. De Ligt’s performances are there for all to see. We have a good rapport, when the moment comes, we will speak to them, just as we do to other players. We don’t make any differences between them.”

It is worth noting that Paulo Dybala has entered the final year of his Juventus contract and has shown no signs of signing an extension. The 28-year-old forward will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with any European side in January. This will allow him to join them on a free transfer come next summer.

Matthijs de Ligt, on the other hand, has a contract at Juventus until the summer of 2024.

Juventus have finally found some form under Massimiliano Allegri

Following an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season, Juventus have finally found good form under manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Old Lady are currently unbeaten in five Serie A games which has propelled them up the table.

Juventus secured a 2-0 win over Cagliari last night thanks to goals from Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi. The win has seen Juventus climb to fifth in the standings and are currently four points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Juventus also pipped Chelsea to top spot in their Champions League group. The Bianconeri are now drawn up against La Liga side Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the competition.

