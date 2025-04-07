“More than capable” - Ex-Chelsea star tips Enzo Maresca be replaced by surprise former PL coach to win league title 

Andy Townsend has backed Brendan Rodgers to get the Chelsea job if the Blues part ways with Enzo Maresca. He believes that the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager is more than capable of making it back in the English top flight.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Townsend claimed that Rodgers would be tempted by the Chelsea job and could be a good fit. He added that Andoni Iraola could also be a good choice but believes that the manager should remain at Bournemouth. He said via GOAL:

"Brendan Rodgers is more than capable of getting Premier League jobs given what he did at Liverpool and Leicester and then had even more success at Celtic. He might even fancy a stint abroad, but this time he won’t leave Celtic for a Leicester, I think he took it loud and clear when he first left the club and he got a lot of stick. I don't see him walking out of where he is. They did really well in the Champions League and I was really impressed with the way they went about it and the way they played. I think he would like to build on that naturally for next season. But say the Chelsea job becomes available, he’d be tempted and you understand. It would’ve been the same if Eddie Howe had taken the England job. But if Andoni Iraola leaves Bournemouth, I don’t think he’d go for that role, as good as Bournemouth are."

Brendan Rodgers managed the Chelsea youth side from 2006 to 2008 before starting his managerial career. He went on to take charge at Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City in England and Celtic twice.

Chelsea have no plans to sack Enzo Maresca, says club director

Chelsea club director Jonathan Goldstein spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier this year and claimed Enzo Maresca is safe from the sack. He added that the Italian was doing a great job at the club and is finding his feet in the league.

He said via ESPN:

"He's doing a great job. Chelsea started the season very well. The past six weeks have been, you know, finding their feet a little bit more. But Enzo has clearly done a great job in bringing the team together, bringing the talent through."

The Blues are sitting 4th in the Premier League this season and are the favorites to win the UEFA Conference League.

