"More to come!" - Erling Haaland vows to get better for Manchester City in 2023

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has expressed his gratitude for everything he achieved in 2022 and believes there are only better things to come this year.

Erling Haaland was arguably among the best players of 2022, having scored 37 goals in club competitions alone. He also earned a big transfer during the year, swapping Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City in a €60 million deal.

The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm since joining the Cityzens last summer. With 21 goals to his name from 15 matches, he is leading the goalscoring charts with eight goals.

At the age of just 22 and having recently earned a transfer to a top European club, the best is still to come for Haaland. He will be determined to build on the momentum and achieve bigger things in 2023.

The Manchester City hitman took to social media on New Year's Eve to look back at some of his best moments of 2022. He then vowed to get better over the course of the year. Sharing a video montage, he wrote on Twitter:

"Hey guys, big year behind me, lots of changes, but, most importantly, changes for the best. Thanks for all the love along the way and let's stick together in 2023. As I always say, more to come!"

Haaland has netted 27 goals from 21 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season. The striker, who also has three assists to his name, will be hoping to continue his red-hot form for the English giants.

Manchester City fail to end 2022 on a high despite Erling Haaland's goal

Manchester City locked horns with Everton at the Etihad Stadium in their last Premier League match of 2022 on Saturday, December 31. However, the match did not go according to plan for the reigning champions.

Erling Haaland continued his goalscoring form for the club by giving them the lead in the 24th minute of the match. The Cityzens, though, failed to build on it and eventually paid the price for not taking advantage of their dominance.

Demarai Gray notably pulled level for the Toffees just four minutes after the one-hour mark with a brilliant goal. While Pep Guardiola's side boasted 74% possession in the game, they failed to grab a winner.

Everton thus held the hosts to a 1-1 draw, enabling league-leaders Arsenal to take a seven-point lead at the top. Erling Haaland and Co., will now be hoping to bounce back when they face Chelsea in their first game of 2023 on Thursday, January 5.

