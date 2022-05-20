"More to come in the next game or the next season" - Marcos Alonso heaps praise on Chelsea star after draw against Leicester City

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has lavished praise on Reece James for his spectacular assist in their draw with Leicester City last night while affirming there's more to come from the youngster.

Alonso canceled out James Maddison's early opener for the Foxes with a close-range finish off a wonderful cross from James, who bagged his eighth top-flight assist of the season.

The Blues huffed and puffed for a winner but saw a great chance go begging after Christian Pulisic failed to convert from eight yards out and had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate.

In his post-match comments during a club interview, Alonso spoke effusively of James. He said:

"Reece is a great player and I am grateful for the assist. When they put the ball to the left I always try to be there, I arrived at the last moment and put it at the near post. It was a perfect ball from Reece and hopefully there are more to come in the next game or the next season."

James has had a fantastic campaign with Chelsea, backing up his eight assists with five league goals - an impressive record for a right-back.

He has now registered the second-most goal contributions (13) this Premier League season from a full-back after only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (14).

The 22-year-old still has one game to match or surpass that record.

After promising displays last season, he has truly come of age in the 2021-22 campaign, demonstrating his enormous potential with consistent bright showings.

James might as well have booked his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso reportedly set to leave for Barcelona

Speaking of Alonso, he is reportedly on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer with a move to Barcelona on the cards.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the La Liga giants are in advanced discussions with the Spaniard but are waiting for Chelsea to name their price.

Barcelona also have Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta on their radar and their two-year contract offer is on the table, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, another Chelsea defender, Andreas Christensen, has already signed a deal with the Catalans, according to the football transfer expert.

With Antonio Rudiger also reportedly on his way to Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel's side will have to add defensive reinforcements this summer.

