“More convenient” – Journalist picks Manchester United and 2 other teams as potential ‘beneficial’ draws for PSG in Champions League

PSG and Manchester United stand a chance of facing each other in the Champions League Round of 16 after finishing second and first from their respective groups. Football journalist Stephane Bitton believes being paired with the Red Devils will be to the Parisians' advantage.

The Frenchman also highlighted Juventus and Ajax as convenient opponents that PSG could get in their first Champions League knockout tie this season. He explained that the Parisians' lack of consistency means they can't be trusted to get the job done against stronger opposition in the tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



🔴+🔵 can now face one of these 6️⃣ opponents in the next round



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Paris Saint-Germain are through to the knockout stages of the @ChampionsLeague 🔴+🔵 can now face one of these 6️⃣ opponents in the next round Paris Saint-Germain are through to the knockout stages of the @ChampionsLeague🔴+🔵 can now face one of these 6️⃣ opponents in the next round en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

He said:

"In short, we now know that the Parisians can beat any team but, unfortunately, lose to any team. To date, PSG does not yet have enough certainties in its game to be able to approach these round of 16 serenely, to be able to travel comfortably."

"Paris finished second, so obviously, it’s a disadvantage. They will host the first [match] and will travel during the second meeting. For me, out of the six potential opponents, we will say that there are three a little more convenient, Juventus, Manchester United, and finally Ajax Amsterdam."

PSG concluded their Champions League group-stage outing with a convincing 4-1 victory over Club Brugge on Tuesday. That, however, wasn't enough to earn them a first-place finish in Group A, with Manchester City topping them by one point.

The Parisians will be waiting to learn who their opponents are for the next round of the tournament. That will become known when the Round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday next week.

Who else could PSG draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

PSG are going all out in the Champions League this season

As per the Champions League draw guide, PSG will be drawn against clubs who finished atop their respective groups unless they are from the same domestic league. That is why Manchester United, Ajax and Juventus have appeared among their potential opponents.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from those three clubs, PSG could also be drawn with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. We'll find out who they'll be locking horns with when the draw takes place on Monday.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh