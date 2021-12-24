“More disappointed and frustrated with Sergio Ramos than Lionel Messi” – Emmanuel Petit offers his opinion on PSG duo

Former French midfielder and current pundit Emmanuel Petit has given his opinion on two notable additions to the PSG squad from the summer: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Speaking to RMC Sport (quotes via Canal Supporters, translated by PSG talk), the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona legend said:

"I think the best is yet to come for Lionel Messi. We’ll talk about that in six months. I am more disappointed and frustrated with Sergio Ramos than Lionel Messi."

Ever since his transfer from Real Madrid, Ramos has been on the treatment table. The Andalusian has only started one match all season. He came on half-time against Lorient on Wednesday only to receive the 27th red card of his career.

Despite having the unwavering support of the PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, fans and experts such as Petit are starting to lose patience with the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Messi has had an underwhelming start to his Ligue 1 career. The Argentine has only scored a solitary goal for the French giants in the league. However, Petit defended Messi, saying other underlying issues in the PSG squad had a part to play in the player's drought in front of goal. He said:

“Yes, its integration difficulty can also be linked to the tactical aspect. His (Messi) remoteness on the ground, having been, at one point, isolated on the right side. But, on the other hand, there are a lot of players at PSG who are far from their level. So, it is necessarily linked.”

Messi looking forward to PSG vs Real Madrid clash

Speaking to Marca after the Champions League draw which saw PSG matched up against 13-time winners of the competition in Real Madrid, Lionel Messi said (quotes via Football Espana):

"PSG’s goal is the Champions League. It’s everyone’s goal. It’s a special competition for all the great teams."

Although PSG comfortably sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, some of their performances this season have failed to convince fans and experts. The team's lack of defensive discipline has been a concern for Mauricio Pochettino.

EiF @EiFSoccer Another game, another poor tactical display from PSG.



The midfield and defense look like they don’t have a clue where they should position themselves in and out of possession. Been like this for over a year for PSG. There’s a reason they lost the league to Lille last season. Another game, another poor tactical display from PSG. The midfield and defense look like they don’t have a clue where they should position themselves in and out of possession. Been like this for over a year for PSG. There’s a reason they lost the league to Lille last season.

While PSG might get away with mistakes in Ligue 1, they can ill-afford to do so against Los Blancos in such a high-profile encounter in the Champions League. Real Madrid have had made a strong start to the season. They are eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla heading into the winter break and have topped their UCL group with their only defeat coming against minnows Sheriff.

🤯 Real Madrid since the loss vs Espanyol on October 3:Shakhtar ✅ Barcelona ✅ Osasuna ➖Elche ✅ Shakhtar ✅ Rayo Vallecano ✅ Granada ✅ Sheriff ✅ Sevilla ✅ Athletic Club ✅ Real Sociedad ✅ Inter ✅ Atlético Madrid ✅ Cádiz ➖Athletic Club ✅ 🤯 https://t.co/e7g6AFl8pR

