“More entertaining than any Champions League game” – Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Manchester United play out thrilling 2-2 draw

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Barcelona and Manchester United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their UEFA Europa League play-off first-leg clash on February 16.
Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock at Spotify Camp Nou. The former Chelsea fullback headed home at David de Gea's near post after finding himself in space inside the United box.
Barca's lead, however, was short-lived as in-form Marcus Rashford scored yet another goal to continue his incredible season. The England international has now scored 22 goals in 35 games across competitions this season. Rashford beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at his near post from a tight angle in the 52nd minute to carry on his remarkable form.
A Jules Kounde own goal gave United the lead in the 59th minute. After some great work by Rashford from a Luke Shaw corner, the attacker sent a whipping ball into the area, which was turned in by Kounde.
Raphinha found the equalizer in the 76th minute after assisting from the corner for Alonso's opening goal. This time, he managed to get his name on the scoresheet and restored parity for Barcelona.
The former Leeds United forward sent an inviting cross into a crowded area and the ball went through Lewandowski's legs to end up in the back of the net.
Fans were entertained by the back-and-forth affair between the two historic clubs. A few even opined that the match was more entertaining than any UEFA Champions League fixture this season.
Here are the best reactions across Twitter after the Europa League clash between Barcelona and Manchester United:
When will Barcelona and Manchester United meet next?
The return leg between Manchester United and Barcelona will take place on February 23 as the two sides meet at Old Trafford.
Xavi's side will play a home La Liga fixture against Cadiz before taking the trip to Manchester. Erik ten Hag's team, meanwhile, will engage in a home Premier League fixture against Leicester City before the second leg.
Considering the run of form that both teams are in, fans can expect yet another high-level European fixture next week. Pedri's injury, however, might be a point of concern for Xavi. The midfielder came off the pitch after suffering a knock on his left leg in the first half. Gavi will also miss the return leg due to suspension.