“More entertaining than any Champions League game” – Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Manchester United play out thrilling 2-2 draw

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Barcelona and Manchester United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their UEFA Europa League play-off first-leg clash on February 16.

Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock at Spotify Camp Nou. The former Chelsea fullback headed home at David de Gea's near post after finding himself in space inside the United box.

Barca's lead, however, was short-lived as in-form Marcus Rashford scored yet another goal to continue his incredible season. The England international has now scored 22 goals in 35 games across competitions this season. Rashford beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at his near post from a tight angle in the 52nd minute to carry on his remarkable form.

A Jules Kounde own goal gave United the lead in the 59th minute. After some great work by Rashford from a Luke Shaw corner, the attacker sent a whipping ball into the area, which was turned in by Kounde.

Raphinha found the equalizer in the 76th minute after assisting from the corner for Alonso's opening goal. This time, he managed to get his name on the scoresheet and restored parity for Barcelona.

The former Leeds United forward sent an inviting cross into a crowded area and the ball went through Lewandowski's legs to end up in the back of the net.

Fans were entertained by the back-and-forth affair between the two historic clubs. A few even opined that the match was more entertaining than any UEFA Champions League fixture this season.

Here are the best reactions across Twitter after the Europa League clash between Barcelona and Manchester United:

Michael @LaLigaMichael



Once Ten Hag and Xavi have their team more aligned with their style and have more of their ideal squad, a refined version of this bout would likely be stellar. 🧨 Looking beyond this tie, I get excited thinking about a repeat of this matchup in the CL in 2-3 years.Once Ten Hag and Xavi have their team more aligned with their style and have more of their ideal squad, a refined version of this bout would likely be stellar. Looking beyond this tie, I get excited thinking about a repeat of this matchup in the CL in 2-3 years.Once Ten Hag and Xavi have their team more aligned with their style and have more of their ideal squad, a refined version of this bout would likely be stellar. 😍🧨

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Last season Rashford scored 5 goals in total — looks completely different now. Marcus Rashford has 22 goals and also 8 assists this season. Incredible, huge impact this year as Erik ten Hag trust him since day 1.Last season Rashford scored 5 goals in total — looks completely different now. Marcus Rashford has 22 goals and also 8 assists this season. Incredible, huge impact this year as Erik ten Hag trust him since day 1. 🔴⭐️ #MUFCLast season Rashford scored 5 goals in total — looks completely different now. https://t.co/kSt8HoprcV

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5

He is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now.

A fit, Focused, direct, confident, deadly & potent Rashford is not to be messed with! @MarcusRashford is on smokeHe is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now.A fit, Focused, direct, confident, deadly & potent Rashford is not to be messed with! @MarcusRashford is on smoke 💨 He is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now.A fit, Focused, direct, confident, deadly & potent Rashford is not to be messed with!

UF @UtdFaithfuls MARCUS RASHFORD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD!!!



SPREAD THE WORD!!!!!! MARCUS RASHFORD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD!!!SPREAD THE WORD!!!!!! https://t.co/UgPhrYlNzU

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Most in-form player in the world? No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has scored more goals than Marcus Rashford (13) since the World Cup ended.Most in-form player in the world? No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has scored more goals than Marcus Rashford (13) since the World Cup ended.Most in-form player in the world? ✨ https://t.co/DayP8kEiDn

Manchester United @ManUtd Marcus Rashford is something else right now Marcus Rashford is something else right now 😱

Trey @UTDTrey MARCUS RASHFORD HAND US THE BALLON D’OR MANNNNN MARCUS RASHFORD HAND US THE BALLON D’OR MANNNNN

Trey @UTDTrey Forget that fraud Messi, that Ballon D’or is for Sir Marcus Rashford MBE Forget that fraud Messi, that Ballon D’or is for Sir Marcus Rashford MBE

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Goals in all competitions in 2023:



Marcus Rashford - 11

Chelsea - 4 Goals in all competitions in 2023:Marcus Rashford - 11Chelsea - 4 ⚽️ Goals in all competitions in 2023: 🔴 Marcus Rashford - 11 🔵 Chelsea - 4 https://t.co/qP7IkFwtNS

GOAL @goal MARCUS RASHFORD CAN’T SCOP SCORING MARCUS RASHFORD CAN’T SCOP SCORING 😤 https://t.co/HIu9J4R37Q

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Huge goal. Marcus Rashford has scored 23 goals in European competition for Manchester United. No current Manchester United player has more.Huge goal. Marcus Rashford has scored 23 goals in European competition for Manchester United. No current Manchester United player has more. Huge goal. 🔥 https://t.co/dHl5T51gt4

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WHO ELSE BUT MARCUS RASHFORD?



Barca 1-1 Man United WHO ELSE BUT MARCUS RASHFORD?Barca 1-1 Man United https://t.co/UJFjdmlA46

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Shocking Ref!!!! Disgrace to the game. Doesn't give the last man foul Rashford then gives Barca a foul for a dive a minute later. Shocking Ref!!!! Disgrace to the game. Doesn't give the last man foul Rashford then gives Barca a foul for a dive a minute later.

Castro1021 @Castro1021 THE BEST PLAYER IN THE FUCKING WORLD!



MARCUS RASHFORD!!! THE BEST PLAYER IN THE FUCKING WORLD!MARCUS RASHFORD!!! https://t.co/OGtlQaUz6b

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Rashford in white shirt scoring at Camp nou, I've seen this before Rashford in white shirt scoring at Camp nou, I've seen this before https://t.co/GiPiefN7vP

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



It’s only February Marcus Rashford has now equalled his best ever goal scoring tally in a season (22 goals).It’s only February Marcus Rashford has now equalled his best ever goal scoring tally in a season (22 goals).It’s only February 😳 https://t.co/AcJqJQluC8

almighty so 🀄️🇭🇳 @1iveshynedie this is gods work. idk how to explain it but someone in the catholic churches ik barcelona is praying as we speak this is gods work. idk how to explain it but someone in the catholic churches ik barcelona is praying as we speak

Scummaz @S0utham9tonfc Barcelona v United has been more entertaining than any champions league game this week Barcelona v United has been more entertaining than any champions league game this week

Barça pelo Brasil🇧🇷 @BarcaPeloBrasil GOL DE RAPHINHA PRA RECOLOCAR O BARÇA NO JOGO:

GOL DE RAPHINHA PRA RECOLOCAR O BARÇA NO JOGO:https://t.co/XFmPN1sExs

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca



He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! What a performance from Raphinha!He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! What a performance from Raphinha! 🔝He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! 🔥 https://t.co/DBakh61Iyr

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Stepping up in Europe. Raphinha has now scored or assisted more goals for Barcelona this season (15) than he managed all of last season for Leeds United (14).Stepping up in Europe. Raphinha has now scored or assisted more goals for Barcelona this season (15) than he managed all of last season for Leeds United (14).Stepping up in Europe. 🇪🇺 https://t.co/SeM9TGYBg4

Akon Targaryen @LngbrdinDave This Man U and Barcelona game is like good wine and good cheese This Man U and Barcelona game is like good wine and good cheese

Joe Donnohue @JoeDonnohue Raphinha goal and assist against Man United tonight. You can take the boy out of Leeds. Raphinha goal and assist against Man United tonight. You can take the boy out of Leeds.

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN 76 | GOAL: Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United - Raphinha's cross ends up in the back of the net. 76 | GOAL: Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United - Raphinha's cross ends up in the back of the net.

Mxrcel @UTDMarcel Xavi seen ten hag brought on his starboy garnacho and then said fuck it let me bring feran too Xavi seen ten hag brought on his starboy garnacho and then said fuck it let me bring feran too 💀💀

〽️QF @Fohlzy Ten Hag ball vs Xavi ball Ten Hag ball vs Xavi ball https://t.co/4Alh2RsB1H

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt



let’s see how both coaches respond. Barça dominating the play but #MUFC had the best chance so far. Xavi will want more speed of passing in the final third, while Ten Hag will mostly be happy (except now Pedri is off, United HAVE to go for the kill).let’s see how both coaches respond. Barça dominating the play but #MUFC had the best chance so far. Xavi will want more speed of passing in the final third, while Ten Hag will mostly be happy (except now Pedri is off, United HAVE to go for the kill).let’s see how both coaches respond.

Xirociroc♂️ @canelo____ #BarcaMUFC



Manchester United vs Barcelona tonight; Rashford, Gavi, Fred, Raphinha, De Gea, Ter Stegen, Malacia Balling Ten hag & Xavi Masterclass also #BARMUN Manchester United vs Barcelona tonight; Rashford, Gavi, Fred, Raphinha, De Gea, Ter Stegen, Malacia Balling Ten hag & Xavi Masterclass also #BARMUN #BarcaMUFCManchester United vs Barcelona tonight; https://t.co/RwYlkKRJzv

World Soccer Talk @worldsoccertalk If you're not watching Barcelona against Manchester United right now, stop what you're doing. This is a fascinating matchup. So much skill on display from both teams.



And the Ten Hag vs Xavi chess match is quite an intriguing drama too. If you're not watching Barcelona against Manchester United right now, stop what you're doing. This is a fascinating matchup. So much skill on display from both teams. And the Ten Hag vs Xavi chess match is quite an intriguing drama too.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Barça will likely be missing their star midfield duo next week against Man United Gavi will miss the second leg at Old Trafford due to suspension, and Pedri came off injured in the first half.Barça will likely be missing their star midfield duo next week against Man United Gavi will miss the second leg at Old Trafford due to suspension, and Pedri came off injured in the first half.Barça will likely be missing their star midfield duo next week against Man United 😢 https://t.co/EZrPC9hxe3

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona MEDICAL NEWS | Pedri has a right thigh injury. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. MEDICAL NEWS | Pedri has a right thigh injury. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. https://t.co/q7GffGdnx2

When will Barcelona and Manchester United meet next?

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

The return leg between Manchester United and Barcelona will take place on February 23 as the two sides meet at Old Trafford.

Xavi's side will play a home La Liga fixture against Cadiz before taking the trip to Manchester. Erik ten Hag's team, meanwhile, will engage in a home Premier League fixture against Leicester City before the second leg.

Considering the run of form that both teams are in, fans can expect yet another high-level European fixture next week. Pedri's injury, however, might be a point of concern for Xavi. The midfielder came off the pitch after suffering a knock on his left leg in the first half. Gavi will also miss the return leg due to suspension.

