"More than ever we need everyone" - Argentina coach Scaloni offers update on physical and mental well-being of Lionel Messi before crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni provided a crucial update on Lionel Messi ahead of his team's crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico.

Messi managed to score from the spot during the reigning South American champion's shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

However, there have been rumors that Messi has suffered a knock in training and is doubtful for the upcoming clash against Mexico.

Scaloni dismissed those claims as he said that Lionel Messi is fine. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Scaloni said (via Sports Mole):

"Messi is fine. More than ever we need everyone. Surely everything will go well, physically and morally, he is fine. We have no doubts about our way of playing. In today's training we will decide the team. It is possible that we make some variation."

Speaking of Mexico as opponent, Scaloni said:

"When you receive a pineapple you have to get up. And this group is prepared to do it, People know what this group has given and I know that they have full confidence in us. We are fine, knowing that we have an important game tomorrow and that, luckily, it depends on us. We're going to give everything."

Scaloni added:

"The team's way of playing is going to be similar. We are not going to change our way of playing because of what happened on Tuesday. We have to turn the page and think about how we are going to beat Mexico. Mexico is a very good team, they have a very clear idea of the game. They are an offensive team that has a great coach. Let people trust us because a setback can't tarnish everything we've done at all."

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Lautaro Sscaloni called for a determined performance against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate and attacking partner said that his team needed to treat the clash against Mexico as a final. Speaking to the media ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico, he said:

"Tomorrow will be a final, we have to win. We have shown that we have a hierarchy and for tomorrow's game it will be essential."

The Albicelestes have been undefeated in their last ten clashes against Mexico since 2004.

