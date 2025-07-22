"More his face contorted in pain, the more calmly I let the game play out" - Former referee speaks on Neymar Jr's 'legendary' theatrics on the pitch

Former German referee Felix Brych has criticized Neymar for his theatrical performances on the pitch. He claimed that the Brazilian was 'legendary' for his antics, but the VAR has made it hard for the diving kings.

Speaking to FOCUS, Brych claimed that he was on top of his game and knew which player would dive the most. He added that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star would mostly be acting as any player in pain would not be rolling on the ground but remain in one spot. He said:

"Well, it's been difficult for the diving kings because of the video referee. But before that, of course, I knew my stuff. Neymar was practically legendary, and certainly not without reason. The more his face contorted in pain, the more calmly I let the game play out. A player in severe pain immediately falls to the ground and doesn't roll around the field forever."

Felix Brych was in charge of matches in the UEFA Champions League when Neymar played for PSG and Barcelona. The Brazilian is currently playing at Santos, having terminated his contract at Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the German referee called it a time on his career after the end of the 2024/25 season.

Neymar extends contract at Santos after short-term return

Neymar joined Santos on a short-term deal, which would see him stay at the Brazilian club for six months. However, he has penned a new deal, extending his stay until the end of 2025.

He spoke about his decision to continue with the Brazilian Serie A side, saying it was the right call. He said (via GOAL):

"I made a decision and I listened to my heart. Santos is not just my team, it is my home, my roots, my history and my life. Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy. And it is here that I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing will stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end."

Neymar was linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer, but nothing materialized for the Brazilian. He is also linked with a reunion with Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami and remains in contract talks with the MLS side. The latter's deal also expires at the end of 2025, like his former Barcelona and PSG teammate.

