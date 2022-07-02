"It is a bit of a gamble" - Robbie Fowler gives his verdict on Liverpool and Manchester City signing Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland respectively 

Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool and their rivals Manchester City have signed Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland based on similar reasoning but admitted it is a gamble.

While Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for around £51 million, Liverpool announced Nunez’s arrival last month in a deal that could rise up to £85 million.

Nunez had his breakthrough season with Benfica last season, and it was enough for Liverpool to spend big on him. Haaland, meanwhile, has been putting in impressive performances consistently over the last three years.

Fowler said that while both teams want their new strikers to be the difference makers in tight games, it is still a gamble.

Ahead of the Bookmaker Awards, Fowler said (via betting expert):

“Liverpool has had great players and great strikers over the years. You look at (Sadio) Mané and (Mohamed) Salah. Players who can change games. I think Darwin Nunez is that type of player, who can change a game. He can maybe pull a nil-nil into a one-nil in your favor.”

“I know Manchester City is thinking exactly the same thing with (Erling) Haaland.”

“From a Liverpool point of view, they have gone out there to spend money. They’ve lost a player, Mané, which is disappointing. They got money for him, so they’ve received more money than they’ve spent five-six years ago. Probably good business for the club.”

“Let’s be honest, it probably is a bit of a gamble. Any player going into any club is a bit of a gamble.”

Liverpool will hope Nunez can adapt quickly

The Reds have allowed the trio of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino to leave the club this summer. All three players played important roles last season.

The Reds signed Luis Diaz in January, and he hit the ground running with some bustling displays. The fans and manager Jurgen Klopp will hope Nunez can do something similar.

The Uruguayan isn’t just a prolific goal-scorer, but also a versatile option to have. Liverpool need players who can play in multiple roles, so Nunez’s versatility should hold him in good stead under Klopp.

The attacker scored a whopping 26 goals in 28 league games for Benfica last season and will hope to pull off similar numbers in his first season at Anfield.

