"More happy here than he ever was in PSG" - Fans react as image of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo shopping with their children goes viral

Images of Lionel Messi shopping in Miami alongside Antonela Roccuzzo have gone viral on social media. Fans on Twitter reckon the Argentina captain looks happier than he ever was during his Paris Saint-Germain stint.

Messi is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16, 7:30 p.m. ET. He joins the MLS club as a free agent on the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30.

Messi has started living in Miami and was spotted in a mall with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and the rest of the family. One fan reacted to the images by tweeting:

"More happy here than he ever was at PSG."

Messi spent two seasons in the French capital playing for the Parisians. However, his stint was not as frutiful as his one at Barcelona, having managed 32 goals and 34 assists in 75 games across competitions.

The Argentine was often criticised by fans and pundits for his performances, which seemingly took a toll on the player. Hance, fans think Messi is way happier after moving to Inter Miami than he was in Paris.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Shammas @shammaaaaaaas @AlbicelesteTalk so nice to see this man. look how happy he is

How long have Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo been married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are long-term partners. They tied the knot in 2017 when the Argentine used to play for Barcelona. The ceremony took place in Messi's hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

Roccuzzo took to social media to post a message on the special occasion. She was moved with the ceremony and getting married to one of the greatest players of all time.

Roccuzzo posted on social media:

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates at the time and a few of his Argentina teammates were present in the ceremony. Shakira, Gerard Pique's former partner, was also among the attendees.