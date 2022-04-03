"More important than Paul Pogba", "Only positive" - Manchester United fans impressed with 29-year-old player's performance 

Manchester United fans hailed the performance of Fred in the team's 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fred's goal cancelled out Kelechi Ihneacho's strike for Leicester. James Maddison scored late in the second half in what seemed to be a winner. However, the effort was ruled out after a VAR check due to Ihneacho's foul on Raphael Varane in the build-up.

While it was a disappointing performance by the Red Devils at home, Fred was arguably United's best player on the day. In addition to scoring the equaliser, he made four successful dribbles, won seven ground duels and made two key passes.

The Brazilian's performance against the Foxes earned him widespread applause. He faced a tough time in the first half of the season, getting criticized consistently. However, since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager in November, Fred has arguably been one of United's most improved players.

Fans heaped praise on the midfielder on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Fred: (4)

Lionel Messi: (2)



Double the amount... League goals scored in 2021/22:Fred: (4)Lionel Messi: (2)Double the amount... League goals scored in 2021/22: 🇧🇷 Fred: (4)🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: (2) Double the amount... 👀🔴 https://t.co/J8ByaokHrJ

Harry Pinero @harrypinero Fred is the greatest midfielder of all time. Fred is the greatest midfielder of all time.

Trey @UTDTrey We fully need to let Fred Cook as an 8 next season We fully need to let Fred Cook as an 8 next season

BRUNO FERNANDES COUSIN @QueenMancunian



#MUFC Can we all agree that Fred is now more important at Manchester United than Paul Pogba? Can we all agree that Fred is now more important at Manchester United than Paul Pogba? #MUFC

j. @AshIeyYoungFan Fred got far worse abuse than a few boos, never complained about it on social media and actually fixed up as much as he could Fred got far worse abuse than a few boos, never complained about it on social media and actually fixed up as much as he could 👍

Jones🇧🇷 @utd_JonesLUHR_ Surely it’s common knowledge that fred is our best midfielder and most important player? Surely it’s common knowledge that fred is our best midfielder and most important player? https://t.co/iql9a8q2lG

Man United in Pidgin @ManUtdInPidgin



◎ 7 - Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 7 - Bruno Fernandes

◉ 6 - Fred



E don improve. Players wey get Premier League goals + assists pass for Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick:◎ 7 - Cristiano Ronaldo◎ 7 - Bruno Fernandes◉ 6 - FredE don improve. Players wey get Premier League goals + assists pass for Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick: ◎ 7 - Cristiano Ronaldo ◎ 7 - Bruno Fernandes ◉ 6 - Fred E don improve. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/SbrVjDpwU0

Bray_Jnr @Brian_H_Ndombi #MUNLEI #MUFC_FAMILY Fred is the only guy who deserves a new contract in Manchester united. The guy has been so good under Ralf and actually runs his arse off. #mufc Fred is the only guy who deserves a new contract in Manchester united. The guy has been so good under Ralf and actually runs his arse off. #mufc #MUNLEI #MUFC_FAMILY https://t.co/jAnIfiLMuk

“ @Dybalasupreme Another unpopular opinion: Fred is better than Bruno Fernandez when playing in a more advanced position Another unpopular opinion: Fred is better than Bruno Fernandez when playing in a more advanced position https://t.co/cY7NAGeN4M

Manchester United lose ground in top-four race

By dropping points against Leicester City, Manchester United have ceded more ground in the Premier League top-four race. They sit sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand. They are equal on points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal, Spurs and seventh-placed West Ham United are yet to play this week. While the Gunners and Spurs could move clear of United, the Hammers can also surpass United in sixth place.

West Ham will welcome relegation battling Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, Spurs will play Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the same day. Arsenal will end the gameweek with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

United face Everton and Norwich City next in the Premier League. They will then lock horns with Liverpool and Arsenal. The Red Devils will need to win all of these games and hope their competitors drop points to make up ground in the top-four race.

