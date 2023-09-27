"More insults than games" - Fans react as Chelsea captain Reece James is charged for using abusive language towards referee in Aston Villa clash

Chelsea captain Reece James has been charged by the FA for using abusive language towards a referee in his side's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

James played no part in the Blues' third defeat of the season as he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, the England international was present at Stamford Bridge and watched from the sidelines. He may have been aggrieved with Malo Gusto's red card which came after a dangerous tackle on Lucas Digne.

It was after that game that the Chelsea right-back is alleged to have insulted a match official in the tunnel. The FA have charged the 23-year-old with a breach of FA rule E3 and he has until September 29 to respond to the charge.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have made a disastrous start to the season, sitting 14th in the Premier League table. They've made their worst start to a season in 45 years and the mood around Stamford Bridge is low.

There has been one issue after another for Pochettino and the west London giants including an injury crisis. James hasn't played since their season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The English defender has dealt with many injury problems over the course of the past two years. He missed 28 games across competitions last season due to various injuries. He could be punished with either a fine or even a suspension once he returns from injury.

However, fans have reacted to the news by taking aim at his fitness problems.

"More insults than games played."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Reece James being charged by the FA:

Reece James reportedly has no intentions of leaving Chelsea despite Real Madrid showing interest

Reece James wants to stay at his boyhood club.

According to 90min, Reece James doesn't want to leave Chelsea despite interest from Real Madrid. The English right-back signed a new six-year deal with the Blues in September 2022, keeping him tied to Stamford Bridge until 2028.

James has enjoyed a meteoric rise in west London, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta as captain at the start of the season. He has made 148 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

Chelsea are the England international's boyhood club and his father claimed that becoming Blues skipper was his main ambition. Nigel James said (via LDNFootball):

"The part where I will be emotional is the day he becomes Chelsea captain. That’s always been his ambition and mine as well."

Madrid's interest comes as Dani Carvajal, 31, and Lucas Vazquez, 32, enter the twilight of their careers. However, they may struggle to convince James to leave Stamford Bridge.