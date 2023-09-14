"More likely to be back the following week" - Journalist claims 24-year-old Liverpool star is unlikely to feature against Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 16 September.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the international break which forced him to miss international duty this month. Journalist James Pearce doesn't believe the right-back will recover in time to feature against Wolves.

Pearce said on Walk On Podcast (h/t TheBootRoom):

"There are some big decisions from Klopp selection-wise. They’re waiting on Konate, the hope was that Konate would be fit and I hope that is the case because I don’t think Trent will be ready.

"Trent is more likely to be back the following week, so you will probably need Joe Gomez to play at right-back, so you need Konate coming back in to play alongside Matip otherwise you’re looking at a full debut for Jarrell Quansah."

Ibrahima Konate also missed Liverpool's last two league games with a hamstring injury. He was selected for France's squad earlier this month but had to withdraw his name, raising concerns about his fitness.

The 24-year-old centre-back's presence would allow Jurgen Klopp to play him alongside Joel Matip in central defense. That would allow Joe Gomez to fill in for Alexander-Arnold if he misses the game at Molineux.

'TAA' became the Reds' vice-captain this summer following Jordan Henderson and James Milner's exits. He has started all four of his team's Premier League games so far this season, grabbing one assist.

Pundit wants to see Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a couple of games in central midfield in pre-season this year. Jurgen Klopp himself said that he could be used in midfield if the opportunity arose during the 2023-24 campaign.

Gary Lineker believes the 24-year-old's passing range should compel Klopp to use him in central midfield. The former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur forward told No Ratings Podcast (h/t Six Sports):

"From right-back he’s limited with his incredible passing range because you can only pass to the left. When you play in the middle you can go both ways and he would be much better...

"Is he the best defender in football? Absolutely not, but you say they can’t win with him at right-back, they’ve won plenty with him there. I do feel myself personally that he should be in midfield, in there as a playmaker he could absolutely dominate."

Liverpool lost James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho this season. But they used the transfer market to replenish the depth, signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

They also have Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones in that position. Alexander-Arnold, moreover, is arguably indispensable at right-back for now, considering the Reds don't have a natural replacement for him.