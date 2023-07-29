“It’s a completely different position to the one he played last season” – Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool superstar could now be used in new role

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used as a No. 6 at Liverpool next season.

Last term, the England international was used as an inverted full-back who vacated the right-back position to play in central midfield. The role was that of a midfielder tasked with creative responsibilities playing on the right-hand side of the No. 6.

The No. 6 was, more often than not, Fabinho, but the Brazil international is close to sealing a £40 million move to Al-Ittihad. It's believed that he has completed his medicals and will sign a three-year deal with the defending Saudi Pro League champions.

Liverpool could, hence, be in urgent need of a defensive midfielder with the new season only a fortnight away. Klopp has hinted that Alexander-Arnold, who's known for his impeccable passing range, crossing ability and vision, could play in that position.

The German tactician said ahead of his team's pre-season friendly against Leicester City on Sunday (July 30), via the Mirror:

"After we put him in this flexible role (at the end of last season), everyone told us he should play completely in midfield without saying why. It's a completely different position to the one he played last season, or he played for England, because it’s a holding position.

"You have to organise much more. Trent can play the position - it depends on who is on the left and right of him. We really thought it was a very good and important thing to do this pre-season."

The 24-year-old played at the base of Liverpool's midfield in both their pre-season games so far — the 4-2 win against Karlsruher and the 4-4 draw against SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Jurgen Klopp yet to decide Liverpool captain after Henderson exit

Jordan Henderson wore the captain's armband with distinction since Steven Gerrard's Liverpool exit in 2015.

However, the England international has left Anfield for Al-Ettifaq to join the Gerrard-led outfit. His sudden and surprise exit has left the Reds without a designated captain heading into the new season.

Jurgen Klopp was asked if he had decided who Liverpool's new captain would be. The German replied (via BBC):

"I know already my decision (on next club captain), but I have to tell it first to the players before I speak in public about it. I didn't expect to have that situation a few weeks ago that I have to think about it."

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are believed to be two of the main contenders for the role. James Milner, who was the vice-captain last term, has also left the Reds this summer.