29-year-old star completes medical at Saudi club as Liverpool exit nears - Reports

Liverpool star Fabinho has reportedly completed his medical tests as a move to Al-Ittihad edges closer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabinho (29) is expected to sign a three-year deal at the Saudi Pro League club. There has been a verbal agreement between Liverpool and Al-Ittihad but official documents are yet to be signed.

A recent report by the Athletic claimed that the package to sign Fabinho could be around £40 million. Barring any late hiccups, the Brazil international will become the fifth central midfielder to depart Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already seen the backs of Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner in the past couple of months. They signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister early in the window to restore depth in their midfield.

However, Henderson and Fabinho's exits within the space of a few days could leave them in urgent need of reinforcements. Southampton's Romeo Lavia has been targeted, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming that the Reds have submitted a £45 million bid for the 19-year-old Belgium international.

Lavia could be seen as a direct replacement for Fabinho in the No. 6 role. But he will have big boots to fill given the Brazilian's legacy under the tutelage of Klopp.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018 for an initial fee of £39 million and has since registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 219 games for the Reds. He also lifted every major trophy at club level during his time on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to do much better next season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool managed an underwhelming fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and ended the campaign without a trophy.

The German tactician has never vowed to settle for second best on Merseyside and he wants his team to return to fighting for silverware next season. Speaking in an episode of 'We are Liverpool' official podcast (h/t This Is Anfield), the former Borussia Dortmund head coach said:

"We have to do better and that starts with doing more... The boys mean business from day one, from when they arrived you could see the fire in their eyes. I want to put this right.

"I want us to be a lot… [the] best in the world for counter press, best in deep defending, best in midfield press, best in set pieces offensively and defensively."

The Reds are currently in Singapore as they prepare to take on Leicester City (30 July) and Bayern Munich (2 August) in pre-season friendlies. They will conclude their pre-season tour on 7 August when they take on SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale in Preston.