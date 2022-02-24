"More often than not he is in the team" - Jamie Carragher names Manchester United star who is not good enough to start games anymore 

Marcus Rashford has had an abysmal season for Manchester United so far. The English forward has scored just five goals and made two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Aside from the stats, he has been terrible on the pitch. He has looked underconfident and hasn't been able to reach the heights he is often touted to reach.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spoke to CBS (via Metro) about Rashford's performances this season. He said:

"Marcus Rashford has been in this team since he was a kid. He burst onto the scene and he's always threatened to go to that next level, when the top players get to, and he's not there yet.

"We've got to the stage now where I don't think he should be in Manchester United's XI. His performances this season don't warrant being in the team."

He added:

"More often than not he is in the team. Even when people are fit they find a position for him. He doesn't suit playing on the right, not at all, so it needs to be on the left or in the centre.

"But we're still waiting for Rashford to make that jump to become a United great or a player who can take them to big trophies, and he's not there yet. At the age he's at, United need something better than Marcus Rashford right now."

Manchester United's options to replace Marcus Rashford

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, 19-year-old Anthony Elanga has started to show promise. He has become a regular substitute for Rashford in recent matches.

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Elanga replaced Rashford in the second half and went on to score the equalizer at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Elanga also scored in United's 4-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. He has emerged as a good option for Rangnick.

The German tactician could also play Jesse Lingard in place of Rashford like he did against Leeds. The Englishman might need a couple of games to get up to speed on things due to a lack of game time. However, he could be a goalscoring option for the club.

However, both Rangnick and the Manchester United fans will hope to see Rashford return to form sooner rather than later.

