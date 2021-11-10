"More physical than the Premier League" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino makes interesting Ligue 1 admission

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Ligue 1 is more physical than the Premier League. The 49-year-old had stints with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in England, before being announced as PSG's manager in January.

The Argentine tactician inherited a superstar squad from Thomas Tuchel to which he added the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

Despite having a star-studded squad at his disposal, Pochettino struggled to get results last season. PSG lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille, raising questions over the Argentine's capabilities. However, he appears to have turned things around this season, as PSG sit firmly at the top of Ligue 1, 10 points clear of second-placed Lens.

Speaking to Ligue 1's website, Pochettino said that while the French top-flight was not a "better" league than the Premier League, it was more physical.

"Well, [that would surprise people in England] always. I don't say that it's a better league than the English, than the Premier League, I think that in the way that the games are here, I think they are more physical than the Premier League."

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino feels Ligue 1 and Premier League are similar

While Mauricio Pochettino feels Ligue 1 is more physical than the Premier League, he also believes there are similarities between the two. The Argentinean is of the view that the resemblance between the Premier League and Ligue 1 makes it easy for players to transition from one to the other.

"I think because of this characteristic of the football here in France that is why the French player can adapt very quick to the Premier League because they are very similar, no? But yes, it's a massive challenge because in every game that you play you discover a new player."

Pochettino's main goal this season will be to deliver the Champions League. PSG came close to winning Europe's elite club competition in the 2019-20 season but lost in the final to Bayern Munich. They will hope to go one better this time around.

