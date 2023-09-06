"More than any other player, he'll make a big difference" - Andy Murray salutes 'unbelievable' Lionel Messi, backs him to take MLS to new heights

Former tennis World No. 1 Andy Murray saluted Lionel Messi for he has fared in US football and backed the Argentine superstar to take the MLS to a new level. Messi has been superb for Inter Miami since arriving on a free transfer this summer, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 11 games across competitions.

He has helped the Herons win the inaugural Leagues Cup, their maiden trophy in their short five-year history. Stars from the sporting world and beyond have turned up en masse to watch the little magician in action. Speaking about Messi, Murray told Sports Center:

“I've been following Messi a lot. It's been unbelievable. He does it everywhere he goes. My feeling is that he will capture the imagination of the American public because of the way he plays. People will appreciate his amazing abilities and vision.

"In the match with New York Red Bulls, he gave an unbelievable pass. It's amazing for football in this country, and more than any other player, he'll make a big difference in the crowd, and they'll love him.”

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent after a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain. Celebrities and sporting superstars like Leanardo di Caprio, Own Wilson, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian have attended Messi's Inter Miami matches.

What Victoria Azarenka said about watching Lionel Messi

Such is Lionel Messi's impact that often megastars from other sports tune in to watch the Argentina captain in action. WTA star VIctoria Azarenka recently spoke about her experience of watching Messi.

Azarenka said that she watched Messi at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. She lauded Messi's humility since his days as a Barcelona player, which has amazed her. Azarenka told Sports Center:

"I remember watching the World Cup. It was in 2010? I don't even remember the year. I watched him play before in Barcelona. ... He's quite quiet on the field. Then he gets the ball, it's like a game.

"Off the court, he is always very humble, very focused on the family. Those values are that I also really share.'

Messi has now joined Argentina's national team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador (September 7) and Bolivia (September 12).