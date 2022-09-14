"More political than anything else" "He's too stupid I swear" - PSG fans destroy Christophe Galtier's 'shameful' decision to bench 23-year-old star for UCL clash against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are fuming with Christophe Galtier's decision to drop Achraf Hakimi against Maccabi Haifa for their Champions League clash on September 14.

The Parisians meet the Israeli outfit on matchday 2 of Group H and will be looking to continue the fine form that has seen them go unbeaten so far this season.

The Parc des Princes faithful have bared witness to a promising start to life for the Ligue 1 side under Christophe Galtier.

However, fans are unimpressed with the new PSG boss' decision to start Nordi Mukiele instead of Hakimi against Haifa.

Galtier may be looking to shuffle his deck with many fixtures on the horizon before the FIFA World Cup starts in November.

Hakimi has been a mainstay in Galter's side so far this season. He has made nine appearances and scored two goals whilst contributing as many assists.

Mukiele gets a chance to impress, having arrived from RB Leipzig for £10.8 million this past summer.

He has made seven appearances for the Parisians and is rivaling Hakimi for a starting berth as Galtier's first-choice right-back.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with Mukiele joined by Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes in defense.

Vitinha and Marco Verratti are in midfield.

Galtier goes with the frightening frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The trio are proving to be problematic for any defense they come up against and it could be a long night for Dylan Batubinsika and Sean Goldberg in Haifa's backline.

However, there has been backlash over Galtier's decision to drop Hakimi to the bench. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

la karimance @lakarimance Pourquoi y’a pas Hakimi sur la compo ? Hein @Galtier, @Pastoriste10 dis à ton coach de mettre hakimi Pourquoi y’a pas Hakimi sur la compo ? Hein @Galtier, @Pastoriste10 dis à ton coach de mettre hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. @JohnnyRothen



As expected, Danilo is continuing his stint as CB, this time to replace the injured Kimpembe.



#PSG #MACPSG #ChampionsLeague Only surprise in the starting line-up tonight: Mukiele replaces Hakimi as RWB.As expected, Danilo is continuing his stint as CB, this time to replace the injured Kimpembe. Only surprise in the starting line-up tonight: Mukiele replaces Hakimi as RWB.As expected, Danilo is continuing his stint as CB, this time to replace the injured Kimpembe.#PSG #MACPSG #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/Pg6dq6r6dG

PSG's front three looking to cause Maccabi Haifa nightmares

The PSG trio are on fire

PSG head into tonight's game at the Sammy Ofer Stadium as massive favorites to beat their Israeli opposition.

The attacking trio of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar are flourishing under Galtier.

Mbappe has nine goals in seven appearances whilst Messi has four goals and seven assists in nine appearances.

Neymar has managed ten goals and seven assists in nine appearances.

The Parisians saw off Juventus last week with a 2-1 win thanks to a Mbappe double. The French outfit could have scored plenty more goals.

Galtier's deadly frontline is destroying Ligue 1 defenses and Europe needs to take notice as PSG look to secure their first-ever Champions League trophy.

The closest the Parisans have come was back in 2020 when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final. Messi was not at the the Parc des Princes at the time.

However, the Argentine was part of the side that were devastatingly beaten by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 last season.

Champions League glory is what PSG's higher-ups have long desired ever since taking over the club in 2012.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett