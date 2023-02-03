“More serious” - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Karim Benzema and Eder Militao

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an injury update on Karim Benzema and Eder Militao following their league victory over Valencia.

Ancelotti is hopeful that Benzema will be available to play in their upcoming La Liga match against RCD Mallorca. This is despite the forward limping off the field during their recent 2-0 win against Valencia on Thursday (February 2).

The reigning Ballon d'Or holder may be ready to go on Sunday, but for defender Eder Militao, the Italian tactician was less optimistic. Militao was forced to leave the game in the first half due to a suspected groin injury, and his prognosis is still being evaluated.

Speaking to the press (via Real Madrid's official website), Ancelotti explained:

"The negative aspect was the injury situation. Militao's is more serious than Karim's, which seems lighter. Militao won't be available on Sunday and these are things that happen at this stage of the season.

"The improvement comes because the team is more solid, suffers less and works harder at the back. Those are the keys to the improvement."

Karim Benzema has been on fire for Real Madrid in recent times, having been involved in 11 goals in his last 12 matches across all competitions. This is a marked improvement compared to his form at the start of the season, when he had only contributed five goals in his first nine appearances.

Ancelotti will hope Benzema's injury isn't too serious and that he can continue his recent run of form.

Carlo Ancelotti remains pleased with players, as Real Madrid prepare for clogged schedule

After their trip to Mallorca on Sunday, Real Madrid will fly to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup, where they will play in the semifinals on Wednesday (February 8). Los Blancos' involvement in this tournament further compounds an already clogged schedule.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with how his team has handled the recent challenges this season, and is hoping for further success in the upcoming weeks:

"We are in line with what we thought at the start of the season. The new players have been incorporated well and we have coped well with Karim's absence in a number of games. We have one more point than last year and we have scored more goals."

He continued:

"January could have been complicated because of the [FIFA] World Cup, but that's over now. We've started February well and luckily we're playing on Sunday at 2.00 pm against Mallorca rather than on Saturday night."

With their win over Valencia, Real Madrid moved back to within five points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

