Fans on Twitter are sceptical of David Beckham after the Englishman claimed that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami presentation attracted 3.5 billion views.

The Argentina captain was presented as a new player of the MLS club on July 16 on a rainy day at the DRV PNK Stadium. Messi completed a move to the Miami-based side on a free transfer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

Messi's presentation caused a massive excitement among fans, who were keen to see one of the greatest players to live grace the MLS. US Soccer and the world of US Sports in general is excited to see Messi take the field.

Amidst the same, Beckham said that Messi's presentation amassed a massive 3.5 billion views across the globe. Fans, though, are doubting the number, with one tweeting:

"Beckham puts more spin on the truth than his free-kicks."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the same:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/GwMRvPQeTp David Beckham said that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami presentation had 3.5 billion views

Crypto Ace @CryptoAce21 @ESPNFC Beckham puts more spin on the truth than his free kicks 🤣

Joshua Tucker @MrScarface @ESPNFC It’s must be that new math. The math ain’t mathing bro!!!

Ian @Altaria_Motives @ESPNFC Lmao zero chance of that being true

FP @futbolphanatics why is he lying for @ESPNFC Half the world was asleep and most of Messi’s fan base was as wellwhy is he lying for

David Beckham sent heartfelt message after Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi

David Beckham has been the co-owner of Inter Miami since 2014, even before the club started competing. However, there's no denying that signing Messi is the biggest moment in the club's history.

Beckham spoke about the importance of the occasion. Speaking about his team securing the signature of Lionel Messi, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend said (via Evening Standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today, that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for David Beckham's Inter Miami on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. The Argentine embarks on a new journey in the MLS after a glowing career in European football.