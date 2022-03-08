"More straightforward" - Laurie Whitwell provides an update on Manchester United's managerial pursuit

Reputed journalist Laurie Whitwell has provided a fresh update on Manchester United's hunt for a new manager.

Whitwell, a correspondent from The Athletic, has reported that the Red Devils are likely to face fewer obstacles in their pursuit of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new permanent manager with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season.

Paris Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Ten Hag have been shortlisted as the two favorites for the role.

Whitwell has noted that PSG are only likely to leave Pochettino on their own terms due to their iron-clad agreement. He added that Ajax are more likely to respectfully part ways with Ten Hag, who has done a tremendous job at the Dutch club.

Pochettino and Ten Hag's managerial careers so far

Pochettino made his name in Spain after helping Espanyol avoid relegation in his debut season as manager. He was also one of the few coaches in the world at the time to beat Pep Guardiola's Barcelona (2-1 in 2008-09).

The Argentine then took charge of Southampton in January 2013 and did an excellent job in making the Saints a well-drilled Premier League team. In the summer of 2014, he joined Tottenham Hotspur, who became one of the top teams in England under his tenure. They also came close to winning the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, losing to Liverpool in the final.

After Spurs sacked him in November 2019 after a string of poor results, PSG came calling in January 2021. But the French giants' lofty demands might see him part ways with the club, making him available for United.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, started his managerial career at Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles. After spells with Bayern Munich II and FC Utrecht, Ajax roped him in 2017.

He has since helped the Dutch giants win two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups. His brand of football is both effective and attractive to the eye, with Manchester United now linked with a move for him.

Manchester United are struggling this season

Manchester United are likely to go trophyless this season as well. They have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League as well, losing their last league game by a 4-1 margin against Manchester City on Sunday. They are currently fifth in the standings, just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. But the Gunners have three games in hand.

Their Champions League quest remains their last viable attempt at winning a trophy this season.

However, given United's poor form, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to go all the way in Europe's premier competition.

Rangnick's team will welcome Spanish champions Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford next week. The Champions League Round of 16 tie is currently evenly poised at 1-1.

Edited by Samya Majumdar