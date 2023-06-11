"More talent will go through" - Gareth Bale names 4 superstars who could take over Lionel Messi's mantle

Gareth Bale believes Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden are among the players that can take over Lionel Messi's position in European football.

The Argentine recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. That will mark the end of his remarkable run in European football.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Bale was asked which players he thought could take the Argentine's position. He told BT Sport:

“[Erling] Haaland is obviously on fire, he’s done well at all the clubs he’s been at. Obviously, more talent will go through. In the Premier League, [Marcus] Rashford is coming through, [Jack] Grealish, [Phil] Foden, there’s a lot of good players coming through. It’s the same in any sport. There’s a transition period and people will just naturally take over."

Lionel Messi has set the benchmark in world football with his performances. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is arguably the greatest player of all time, and it will be difficult for anyone to replicate his impact on the game.

However, there is no dearth of talented footballers in Europe who will be trying to emulate the Argentine forward.

Miami Heat coach spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is exciting news for fans of football in the US. They will have the privilege of witnessing one of the greatest players of all time live.

Athletes and coaches from other sports in the US are also keen to watch Messi in action. NBA side Miami Heat's coach Erik Spoelstra recently said about Messi (via GOAL):

“It’s exciting! My two sons are just starting to get into soccer so… football. Hopefully we can get a ticket.”

Messi, however, will need to hit the ground running from get-go. Inter Miami are currently languishing in the bottom spot of the Eastern Conference MLS table. Hence, the Argentine will have his work cut out upon his arrival in the United States.

