"More of my type" - When Sachin Tendulkar settled Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate 

Sachin Tendulkar once said that Lionel Messi is more his type than Cristiano Ronaldo after the Little Master was asked to weigh in on the GOAT debate.

Fans and pundits have been split between Ronaldo and Messi since the start of the duo's career. Athletes from other sports have also shared their take on the matter.

Tendulkar, an Indian icon and one of the greatest cricketers to ever live, was also asked for his opinion on the matter. He said (via Time Now News):

"Messi is more of my type." (comments date back to February 2022)

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi have donned the number 10 shirt during their careers. Apart from that, the pair also share the similar body stature. Like Messi, Tendulkar also has a quieter personality as compared to other greats of their respective games. Hence, Tendulkar has rightly found similarities between him and Messi more rather than with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have lit world football on fire for the last 15 years and more. However, both stalwarts are in the twilight of their careers. They are no longer in European football at the moment. Ronaldo has been playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr since the end of last year. Messi is set to join MLS club Inter Miami soon. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

When Zinedine Zidane picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Frenchman showed a tremendous amount of class and flair on the pitch that have been unmatched since.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, who coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid, was once asked about the debate between Ronaldo and Messi. Zidane said on the matter (via GiveMeSport):

“Cristiano is the best. Messi is his rival and it's the rivalry everyone wants to see. But Ronaldo is phenomenal. There are no words to describe him. He is much better than me even though I had a great career. He's the greatest of all time.”

Ronaldo displayed one of the best forms of his career when playing under Zidane in the Spanish capital. The Portuguese netted 112 times and provided 30 assists in 114 matches under Zidane. Real Madrid also won three back to back UEFA Champions League titles at that time.

Overall, Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos, becoming their all-time highest scorer during his nine year stay at the club. He won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles among other major silverware.

