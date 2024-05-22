“More years together would have been unfair” - Toni Kroos replies to Real Madrid superstar who made feelings clear after retirement announcement

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos responded to Jude Bellingham's message on Instagram after the former announced his retirement on Tuesday, May 21. Kroos announced that he will retire from the sport after the Euro 2024 in Germany.

Kroos' contract with Los Blancos is set to expire this summer. While some reports previously suggested that he will sign an extension, the German is now set to retire this summer. Messages flowed in from all across the football fraternity, including his current teammates.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid last summer, made a carousel post on Instagram with Kroos with the caption:

"One year was not enough. Thank you for everything you have given to the game, it’s been an absolute pleasure to enjoy your football and personality as a fan and even more so as a teammate. Still some more work to do this season but wish you all the best for whatever is next for you and your family. LEGEND! 🐐8️⃣🤍"

Kroos responded to the post, commenting:

"Thanks my friend. More years together would have been unfair. Enjoyed every minute since you joined! You are more than ready to take over! At age 20..."

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund only last summer and has shared the pitch 36 times with Toni Kroos. One of their best moments this season was when the German made an assist for Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham started clapping just after the pass was made.

A look at Toni Kroos' career at Real Madrid

Los Blancos signed Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich for a mere €25 million in 2014. The German has been sensational ever since, winning 21 trophies with Real Madrid. He forged a brilliant partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro as they won four UEFA Champions League trophies together.

Kroos made 463 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 28 goals and providing 98 assists. He's had a passing accuracy of at least 92% in every season since he joined the club, being the only player in Europe's top five leagues to do so.

The German also has the highest passing accuracy (93.7%) of any other player in Europe's top five leagues since joining Los Blancos in 2014 (via Opta). He has the fifth-most assists in that time with 92.

Toni Kroos has had an excellent 2023-24 campaign as well, registering one goal and nine assists in 46 games across competitions. He's already helped Real Madrid win La Liga and Supercopa de Espana and could win the Champions League if they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.