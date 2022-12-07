Morocco dedicate FIFA World Cup win over Spain to former Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri

Morocco made a good gesture after their FIFA World Cup win against Spain as the Atlas Lions dedicated their win to former Ajax star Adelhak Nouri.

Nouri is a Dutch-born Moroccan. He suffered a cardiac arrest while playing a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen for Ajax in 2017. He was taken to the hospital and it was later revealed that the player suffered brain damage.

Nouri spent more than a year in a coma and had to retire from football. His former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech is one of the Atlas Lions' crucial players.

After their historic win against Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, Ziyech and his teammates dedicated their win to Nouri. They held up the no. 34 shirt previously worn by him.

Walid Regragui's side created history as they became the first African team since Ghana in 2010 to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

The game against Spain ended goalless after extra time. Sevilla goalkeeper Yasinne Bonou pulled off two important saves in the penalty shootout. Apart from Bonou's heroics, Pablo Sarabia hit the post for La Roja.

Achraf Hakimi took a cheeky Panenka kick to secure his team's spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions will return to action on December 10 as they rake on Portugal in an intriguing clash. Fernando Santos' team demolished Switzerland in their last 16 game, earning a 6-1 win.

Morocco star Sofiane Boufal predicted his side will take FIFA World Cup by storm

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sofiane Boufal has been a key player for Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Angers star is one of the main architects in the attack for Walid Regragui's side.

After the Atlas Lions proceeded to the quarter-finals of the tournament, an old video of Boufal re-emerged. The former Southampton star predicted in September that his side would reach the last eight if they got past the group stages.

Boufal said:

“You’re going to think I’m a crazy person. But if we get past the group stage, and we will Inshallah, we are going to the quarter-finals, we will be the surprise. We will do what Ghana did in 2010.”

Morocco were in a tough group with the likes of Belgium, Croatia, and Canada drawn alongside them. Despite facing top-quality competition, Regragui's lot are one of the few remaining teams that are unbeaten in the Qatar showpiece so far.

