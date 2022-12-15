Morocco manager reveals who his team will be supporting in Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final 

Morocco manager Walid Regragui has said that his team will be supporting France against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18).

The Atlas Lions' phenomenal run in the FIFA World Cup came to an end against the holders on Wednesday (December 14) night, losing 2-0. Following his team's loss to Les Bleus at the Al Bayt Stadium, Regragui has said that his side will be supporting France in the final against Argentina.

The Morocco boss also shared his pride with how his team fared in the World Cup despite their injury woes. Regragui said:

"We gave the maximum; that’s the most important thing. We have shown the world that football exists in Morocco and that we have great supporters. We had some injuries; we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss, Mazraoui. … but there are no excuses."

He continued:

"We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn’t get into the game well; we had too much technical waste in the first half, and the second goal kills us, but that doesn’t take away everything we did before in the tournament. This was one step too far. We had too many players at 60-70% fitness. My players gave everything. They have gone as far as they could. We will support France now."

France took an early lead courtesy of Theo Hernandez's opener before substitute Randal Kolo Muani sealed the game with a late second. Morocco, though, came up with a fight to be remembered, as they created plenty of chances.

Jawad El Yamiq came close to scoring with a brilliant overhead kick, while Abderrazak Hamdallah opened the French defence up with a devastating run but failed to get his shot away.

France will now look to become the first team in 60 years to retain the World Cup, following Brazil’s back-to-back victories in 1958 and 1962.

France manager Didier Deschamps non-commital on Karim Benzema return for World Cup final

France manager Didier Deschamps has refused to comment on Karim Benzema's return for the World Cup final against Argentina.

Following the win against Morocco in the semifinals, Deschamps was asked about the possibility of Benzema's return against La Albiceleste. However, the World Cup-winning manager refused to comment on the same, saying as per Fox Sports:

"I don't really want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise."

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, the Real Madrid forward could be back in the squad for the World Cup final against La Albiceleste.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a thigh injury in training in Qatar just before the start of the tournament. However, Deschamps didn't replace the 34-year-old in his 26-man squad, making Benzema eligible to return for the final.

