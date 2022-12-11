Morocco star Achraf Hakimi sends message to France forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of FIFA World Cup semifinal clash

Morocco star Achraf Hakimi has expressed his excitement at facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe as the Atlas Lions take on France in the FIFA World Cup.

France came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the trophy. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe leading their attack, they have certainly lived up to the tag by making their way into the semi-finals.

However, at the start of the tournament, not many would have expected Morocco to be among the last four teams remaining. The African side have impressively booked a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The two teams will now lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday (December 14) in their quest for a final berth. The winner of the match will face Argentina or Croatia for the trophy on December 18.

PSG teammates Mbappe and Hakimi will notably engage in a player battle when their respective nations collide. The Les Parisiens duo will have to keep their friendships aside on Wednesday as they look to help their teams to glory.

It appears Hakimi is more excited than worried about facing his club teammate on the right side of Morocco's defense. The full-back took to Twitter to express his anticipation after France beat England to qualify for the semi-finals on Saturday (December 10).

Addressing Mbappe, he wrote:

"See you soon my Friend."

Mbappe responded to Hakimi with the same energy as he posted three heart emojis under the Morocco defender's tweet.

It now remains to be seen which of the two PSG stars will emerge victorious when Morocco and France face each other in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has undoubtedly been the standout performer for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is currently the top scorer in the tournament, with five goals to his name.

The 23-year-old forward is followed by two players he knows closely in the shape of Lionel Messi and Olivier Giroud. Both those forwards have found the back of the net four times each for their respective teams.

It is worth noting that Mbappe has also provided two assists for his teammates so far in the World Cup. He is thus a strong contender to win the Golden Ball this year in Qatar.

