Fans on Twitter went berserk after Lionel Messi scored an injury-time free kick to seal a 4-3 win for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Ligue 1 home clash against LOSC Lille.

The clash at the Parc des Princes was a back-and-forth affair. Kylian Mbappe, in his first start back from injury, scored in the 11th minute to give Christophe Galtier's team the lead. Neymar, the provider for the first goal, scored the second in the 17th minute to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

Bafode Diakite reduced the deficit in the 24th minute of the match while Jonathan David made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the second half. It looked like the Parisians might suffer a fourth defeat in a row across competitions when Jonathan Bamba gave the visitors the lead in the 69th minute of the match.

Mbappe, however, completed his brace to restore parity in the 87th minute. Messi ended the team's three-game winless run with his strike in injury time. PSG were awarded a free-kick outside the box. Messi's side-footed effort struck the inner side of the post before ending up in the back of Lille's net.

The goal marked the Argentine's 16th across competitions and his 11th in Ligue 1 this season. In terms of importance, this was one of Messi's most crucial strikes this campaign.

Fans pointed out that the little magician is one of the most clutch players of all time. Others tried to re-establish the notion that Messi is indeed the greatest player ever.

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME."

"The most clutch player of all time."

PSG extended their lead at the top of the table courtesy of Lionel Messi's goal

Lionel Messi's strike helped PSG extend their lead over Olympique de Marseille at the summit of Ligue 1. They are ahead by eight points, having played one more game than Marseille.

While Messi was the scorer of the winner, Kylian Mbappe once again proved why he is the team's X-factor. The Frenchman's brace was crucial for Galtier's team's return to winning ways.

The Parisians, however, will have to worry about Neymar's injury. The superstar Brazilian twisted his ankle and had to be stretchered off the field. He has already scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists this season and any potential time on the sidelines would be a massive miss for Galtier's side.

