"Most decisive player in world football" - Rivaldo heaps praises on Real Madrid star and claims he can fight for Ballon d'Or's in the coming years

Brazilian legend Rivaldo agreed with Carlo Ancelotti's notion that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is currently one of the most decisive players in world football.

The winger played a starring role against Liverpool in their thumping 5-2 comeback win in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at Anfield. He scored a brace in the first-leg clash on Tuesday, February 21.

In his column for Betfair, Rivaldo showered praise on his compatriot, writing:

"After Real Madrid's epic comeback over Liverpool in the Champions League , coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Vini Jr is today the most decisive player in world football and I agree with him."

Rivaldo further added:

"Today, he is a unanimous player at Real Madrid and I believe he will also be in the Brazilian national team and could easily meddle in the dispute for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years."

Vinicius has once again proved to be an important player for Real Madrid this season. He has scored 18 goals and has provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Since his 2018 move to the Spanish capital from Flamengo, the attacker has bagged 54 goals and 52 assists in 205 matches.

Vinicius also scored some important goals for Los Blancos, including the winner in last season's UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool (1-0).

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the Madrid derby

In a jam-packed week, the Spanish giants will take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on February 25, right after their stunning win over Liverpool.

Speaking about the upcoming clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

“I think the team's looking good. We came away from the Champions League match with a positive feeling and a buoyant mood. Tomorrow's game is a special one against a good team that's in good form, and they’ll be fighting for the win just like us. It's going to be a beautiful game just as it was in the Copa del Rey.”

The two Madrid sides have collided twice this season, with Los Blancos emerging triumphant on both occasions. They won the La Liga clash at the start of the season by a scoreline of 2-1 and the recent Copa del Rey clash by a margin of 3-1.

Real Madrid are currently second in the league table with 51 points from 22 games. Alteti are fourth and are trailing their city rivals by 10 points.

