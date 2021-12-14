“Most difficult among the 5 that were possible” – Toni Kroos on Real Madrid drawing PSG in the Champions League

Toni Kroos has said that Real Madrid have drawn the strongest possible Round of 16 opponent in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League after they were pitted against PSG.

PSG had initially drawn Manchester United, while Real Madrid got Benfica. However, due to a technical glitch, UEFA had to nullify the first draw, and the draw was then done afresh. The second draw pitted PSG and Real Madrid against each other in a blockbuster matchup.

Calling PSG an 'interesting' opponent, Kroos said that PSG are a formidable team, but Real Madrid would be up for the challenge as they seek to reach the last eight. He said:

“They are an interesting opponent for (us in) the next round, the most difficult among the five that were possible for us. These are the games that we are playing for, and we are looking forward to playing it because there will be a lot of quality on the pitch."

"We'll see what happens; we remain Real Madrid. We are still waiting for this type of game, and we are confident to move into the quarter-finals."

The Champions League Round of 16 fixtures will take place in February and March. Kroos stressed the importance of focussing on the domestic league and other cups before the knockout stage of the Champions League commences. He added:

“For the moment, we must forget that. There is this La Liga, and a lot of games to play before (that). We must continue on the same dynamic until Christmas, and continue to take points to get closer to the goal, which is the La Liga title. This is the most important,;we focus on that and then on the Champions (League)."

PSG vs Real Madrid would be a riveting affair with intriguing subplots

PSG have faced Real Madrid six times in the Champions League. They have won just one of those games, while Los Blancos have won three.

The last time the two teams faced each other in the Champions League Round of 16 was in 2017-18. Real Madrid emerged 5-2 winners over two legs on that occasion. They went on to win their third Champions League title, 13th overall, in as many years.

PSG would look to improve on their rather dismal record against the 13-time winners as they look to win their first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, another interesting subplot in this tie will be the return of Sergio Ramos to Madrid, albeit in PSG colours. The man who spent 16 seasons at Real Madrid, winning titles galore, will return to the Bernabeu as an opponent this time.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Sergio Ramos on the #UCL draw: "It's a mixture of sensations. Coming home after not having a farewell is very rewarding. I would've liked it otherwise but this is the way things are." @diarioas 🎙| Sergio Ramos on the #UCL draw: "It's a mixture of sensations. Coming home after not having a farewell is very rewarding. I would've liked it otherwise but this is the way things are." @diarioas #rmalive https://t.co/U5SWLCMGNX

There is also Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move away from PSG, with Real Madrid touted as his likely destination. As per reports, Mbappe could sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos (in January) by the time he faces them in February.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both from a footballing perspective and off-the-field aspect, PSG vs Real Madrid is all set to be a clash for the ages.

Edited by Bhargav